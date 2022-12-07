Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reveals he sleeps next to two guns and a painting of George Washington
Billionaire Elon Musk sleeps with two handguns within arm's reach--though it is unclear whether they are functional--and a painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Oil industry exec rips Biden admin for 'throwing wet blankets' at US energy, 'hurting' pocketbooks
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart calls out the Biden administration's green energy push as "virtue signaling" that is "hurting" American families and their pocketbooks.
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately
The economy's health remains the main subject of concern for consumers and investors, who just about every week see another wave of corporate job cuts. On Nov. 30, DoorDash was the umpteenth company to announce drastic cost reductions, including the elimination of 1,250 corporate workers. The company employed 8,600 corporate staff at year-end 2021.
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The steep cost of success: Female executives don’t like to admit they pay for domestic help, but here’s why that secret is hurting everyone
Childcare, housekeeper, and a personal assistant: Women are paying big bucks for support at home in order to reach the C-Suite.
A Recession Could Be Inevitable. Don't Panic -- Do This Instead.
All the signs are pointing to a recession, but there are actions investors can take now to weather the storm.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
"There's going to be a coast-to-coast downturn in the housing market. It's going to be brutal. No part of the market is immune," a Moody's economist said.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
