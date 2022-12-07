Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.

22 DAYS AGO