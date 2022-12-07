ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

The economy's health remains the main subject of concern for consumers and investors, who just about every week see another wave of corporate job cuts. On Nov. 30, DoorDash was the umpteenth company to announce drastic cost reductions, including the elimination of 1,250 corporate workers. The company employed 8,600 corporate staff at year-end 2021.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Maya Devi

A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Fox Business

Fox Business

