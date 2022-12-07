The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that there was an officer involved shooting on December 5th at 9:17 pm in Myton. According to the announcement, a Duchesne County deputy attempted to contact a man riding a bicycle on a dark street during a heavy snowstorm. The man, later identified as Lee Richens, produced a large knife, threatened the deputy and led the deputy on a foot chase through the town of Myton. Lee led the deputy into a heavily wooded area where he turned and advanced on the deputy with the knife. The deputy fired 2 rounds, injuring Lee. Lee was transported to Uintah Basin Medical Center and later transported to Utah Valley Hospital for surgery. He is in stable condition. The investigation is currently ongoing and is being conducted by the Utah State Bureau of Investigations. No further information will be released by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.

MYTON, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO