Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Helper Happenings with Mayor Lenise Peterman
Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Mayor Lenise Peterman to talk about the happenings taking place in Helper. She came in to discuss the renovations to the Rio Theatre and the power grid project. The city recently received a grant from Castleview Hospital to do some upgrades...
etvnews.com
Super Service Recipients Round out Year
Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, announced the final Tourism Super Service Award recipients for 2022 during the commission meeting on Wednesday evening. Grange began by stating that she was unavailable to present in November as she had been attending a conference. In reading the nomination for November, Grange shared that the recipient was always a pleasure to work with as the nominator pays a visit to Starbucks in the mornings.
etvnews.com
Inaugural Banquet Honors Nurses
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to nurses on Wednesday evening with its inaugural banquet. In its first year, the banquet aimed to honor nurses, LPNs and CNAs in Carbon County. Each medical professional was invited to attend the event for free with a guest in tow. The...
etvnews.com
Retiring Emery School Board Member Honored for 32 Years of Service
After serving for 32 years on the Emery County School Board, Marie Guymon Johnson was honored at the board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday evening. At her last meeting as an elected board member from District #4, she was presented with gifts and gratitude for her many years of service. A video from Huntington Elementary showed students giving thanks to “Nana Marie” was also shown during the meeting. The students thanked for her many years of teaching and providing accompaniment for various programs and activities.
Bundle up and head to a weekend event to celebrate the season!
This weekend, get in the holiday spirit (if you aren't already) with a festive event happening in Utah!
etvnews.com
Sally Mauro Organizes Food Drive
Prior to Thanksgiving, the Sally Mauro student government sponsored a school-wide food drive. Students collected food for the Carbon County Food Bank and Carbon Caring for Kids. The food drive lasted from Nov. 14-21 and the school collected 1,072 items. “Our student government has sponsored this in years past, and...
etvnews.com
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew
Our Cougar Crew for the weeks of December 5th – December 9th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being HONEST. Pictured: Tauge Thompson, Jethro Halstead, Luke Barton, Graysen Howard, Christopher Wilberg, Lexi Daley, DJ Oliver, Cannon Daley.
San Pete Messenger
A room with a beautiful view
Jerime Ivory has spent most of his life in Fountain Green. His loving parents, Ron and Mary, raised him. along with three brothers. Jerime and his sweetheart, Abby, just celebrated 20 years of, in his words,. “married bliss.” Together they have six children and five grandchildren. He works in Juab...
Country-rock guitarist to perform at The Spur, Dec. 18
PARK CITY, Utah — The Spur will host a special performance by country-rock artist Mark Mackay on December 18 at 9 p.m. as part of the artist’s Summer Slowdown Tour. […]
etvnews.com
Commissioners Approve 2023 Tentative Budget
As the year comes to an end, the Carbon County Commission must be presented with the proposed 2023 budget to begin the annual process. This was completed on Wednesday evening by Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing. Marsing stated that each year, they meet with department heads to determine what is...
etvnews.com
Helper Recognizes Final 2022 Yard of the Month
The final month of 2022 is here, and Helper officials took time to choose their last Yard of the Month recipient for the year. This honor was presented on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith visited Dylan and Casey Taylor to present them with the honor, which includes a sign that they can display in their yard.
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Cody is the 14-year-old son of Pam and Jay Howard of Orangeville. School Activities: Rodeo, Honor Society, Quiz Bowl. Future Plans: Go on a mission, go to college and get a job.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
San Pete Messenger
Don and Shirley Ann Hales’ Family
Don Hales was born May 10, 1929 in American Fork, the oldest of five. children. He worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which meant they lived in various places, including. South Dakota, Washington D.C. and Alaska. Shirley Ann Hales...
Highland man dies in snowmobile accident near Tower Mountain
A man has died as a result of a snowmobile accident that happened in the Lake Creek area on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for breaking into LDS Provo temple, causing $4k in damage
PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Provo City Center Temple belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Luis Zamora, 33, now faces one count of burglary, a third-degree felony. Arrest documents state a stained glass window, valued at...
usustatesman.com
Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world
Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
etvnews.com
Former Wellington Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Assault and Misuse of Money
After allegedly assaulting a fellow coworker in December of 2020, former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley has had a continuing court case in regard to the allegations. Based on video and testimony of the victim, Bradley had assaulted the victim by first placing them in a headlock. He was...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
basinnow.com
Officer Involved Shooting In Myton
The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that there was an officer involved shooting on December 5th at 9:17 pm in Myton. According to the announcement, a Duchesne County deputy attempted to contact a man riding a bicycle on a dark street during a heavy snowstorm. The man, later identified as Lee Richens, produced a large knife, threatened the deputy and led the deputy on a foot chase through the town of Myton. Lee led the deputy into a heavily wooded area where he turned and advanced on the deputy with the knife. The deputy fired 2 rounds, injuring Lee. Lee was transported to Uintah Basin Medical Center and later transported to Utah Valley Hospital for surgery. He is in stable condition. The investigation is currently ongoing and is being conducted by the Utah State Bureau of Investigations. No further information will be released by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0