Helper, UT

Helper Happenings with Mayor Lenise Peterman

Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Mayor Lenise Peterman to talk about the happenings taking place in Helper. She came in to discuss the renovations to the Rio Theatre and the power grid project. The city recently received a grant from Castleview Hospital to do some upgrades...
Super Service Recipients Round out Year

Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, announced the final Tourism Super Service Award recipients for 2022 during the commission meeting on Wednesday evening. Grange began by stating that she was unavailable to present in November as she had been attending a conference. In reading the nomination for November, Grange shared that the recipient was always a pleasure to work with as the nominator pays a visit to Starbucks in the mornings.
Inaugural Banquet Honors Nurses

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to nurses on Wednesday evening with its inaugural banquet. In its first year, the banquet aimed to honor nurses, LPNs and CNAs in Carbon County. Each medical professional was invited to attend the event for free with a guest in tow. The...
Retiring Emery School Board Member Honored for 32 Years of Service

After serving for 32 years on the Emery County School Board, Marie Guymon Johnson was honored at the board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday evening. At her last meeting as an elected board member from District #4, she was presented with gifts and gratitude for her many years of service. A video from Huntington Elementary showed students giving thanks to “Nana Marie” was also shown during the meeting. The students thanked for her many years of teaching and providing accompaniment for various programs and activities.
Sally Mauro Organizes Food Drive

Prior to Thanksgiving, the Sally Mauro student government sponsored a school-wide food drive. Students collected food for the Carbon County Food Bank and Carbon Caring for Kids. The food drive lasted from Nov. 14-21 and the school collected 1,072 items. “Our student government has sponsored this in years past, and...
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew

Our Cougar Crew for the weeks of December 5th – December 9th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being HONEST. Pictured: Tauge Thompson, Jethro Halstead, Luke Barton, Graysen Howard, Christopher Wilberg, Lexi Daley, DJ Oliver, Cannon Daley.
A room with a beautiful view

Jerime Ivory has spent most of his life in Fountain Green. His loving parents, Ron and Mary, raised him. along with three brothers. Jerime and his sweetheart, Abby, just celebrated 20 years of, in his words,. “married bliss.” Together they have six children and five grandchildren. He works in Juab...
Commissioners Approve 2023 Tentative Budget

As the year comes to an end, the Carbon County Commission must be presented with the proposed 2023 budget to begin the annual process. This was completed on Wednesday evening by Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing. Marsing stated that each year, they meet with department heads to determine what is...
Helper Recognizes Final 2022 Yard of the Month

The final month of 2022 is here, and Helper officials took time to choose their last Yard of the Month recipient for the year. This honor was presented on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith visited Dylan and Casey Taylor to present them with the honor, which includes a sign that they can display in their yard.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
Don and Shirley Ann Hales’ Family

Don Hales was born May 10, 1929 in American Fork, the oldest of five. children. He worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which meant they lived in various places, including. South Dakota, Washington D.C. and Alaska. Shirley Ann Hales...
Man arrested for breaking into LDS Provo temple, causing $4k in damage

PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Provo City Center Temple belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Luis Zamora, 33, now faces one count of burglary, a third-degree felony. Arrest documents state a stained glass window, valued at...
Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world

Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
Officer Involved Shooting In Myton

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that there was an officer involved shooting on December 5th at 9:17 pm in Myton. According to the announcement, a Duchesne County deputy attempted to contact a man riding a bicycle on a dark street during a heavy snowstorm. The man, later identified as Lee Richens, produced a large knife, threatened the deputy and led the deputy on a foot chase through the town of Myton. Lee led the deputy into a heavily wooded area where he turned and advanced on the deputy with the knife. The deputy fired 2 rounds, injuring Lee. Lee was transported to Uintah Basin Medical Center and later transported to Utah Valley Hospital for surgery. He is in stable condition. The investigation is currently ongoing and is being conducted by the Utah State Bureau of Investigations. No further information will be released by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.
