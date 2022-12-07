ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

95.5 KLAQ

Looking For Weird, Local Christmas Gifts? Try These El Paso Shops

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. So far in my mini - series of articles on how to support local businesses while you do your Christmas shopping, we've covered cowboy boots along with musical instruments, supplies and accessories as well as gift certificates for locally owned restaurants.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘Feast Days for Our Lady of Guadalupe’ at Tortugas Pueblo are Dec. 10-12

The annual "Feast Days for our Lady of Guadalupe" at Tortugas Pueblo south of Las Cruces will be held Saturday-Monday, Dec. 10-12, said Tortugas Pueblo President Bill Acosta. “This year our fiesta will be open to the public again, as it had been in previous years prior to the Covid pandemic,” Acosta said. “We do invite the public to join and participate with us.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
lorettoprax.org

El Paso holiday events guide

Christmas lights and music brightening up the streets is a clear sign that the holiday season has arrived in El Paso, with several events already being celebrated. El Paso is known for its annual winter celebration, WinterFest, lights shows, holiday markets, and more. WinterFest. WinterFest will be held in downtown...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso names 24-year veteran as new fire chief

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced the appointment of Jonathan Killings as the city’s fire chief. Killings has been serving as Interim Fire Chief since May 2022. He graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served all ranks within the fire department. Killings was promoted to […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?

A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
losalamosreporter.com

Urgent Appeal For Donations For Asylum Seekers In Deming

A metallic disposal space blanket is sometimes all asylum seekers have with them when they show up at Colores United in Deming. Los Alamos resident Cathleen Schaller is gathering donations of items listed below as well as monetary donations. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos. Colores United, a small charity in Deming,...
DEMING, NM
KVIA

Nice weekend in store but changes on the way

EL PASO, Texas- It's shaping up to be a nice weekend for Borderland residents. Monday though will bring in much change. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week with more light showers throughout. The winds look to get up to around...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fight to preserve Las Cruces historic Trost clubhouse continues

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The future of the historic Trost clubhouse is up in the air after talks of the building's demolition. With a divided community, a push to preserve it continues. The over 90-year-old building sits abandoned on the former Las Cruces Country Club. Designed by architectural firm Trost...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police. It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton. According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where...
EL PASO, TX

