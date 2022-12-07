Read full article on original website
Looking For Weird, Local Christmas Gifts? Try These El Paso Shops
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. So far in my mini - series of articles on how to support local businesses while you do your Christmas shopping, we've covered cowboy boots along with musical instruments, supplies and accessories as well as gift certificates for locally owned restaurants.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Opening Date for East El Paso Location
El Paso’s first Bubba’s 33 will officially open for business on December 12. The restaurant, known for its large portions of scratch-made food and its involvement in the community, is located at 11925 Gateway West at the Las Palmas Marketplace in the spot Furr’s Family Buffet used to occupy.
lascrucesbulletin.com
‘Feast Days for Our Lady of Guadalupe’ at Tortugas Pueblo are Dec. 10-12
The annual "Feast Days for our Lady of Guadalupe" at Tortugas Pueblo south of Las Cruces will be held Saturday-Monday, Dec. 10-12, said Tortugas Pueblo President Bill Acosta. “This year our fiesta will be open to the public again, as it had been in previous years prior to the Covid pandemic,” Acosta said. “We do invite the public to join and participate with us.”
lorettoprax.org
El Paso holiday events guide
Christmas lights and music brightening up the streets is a clear sign that the holiday season has arrived in El Paso, with several events already being celebrated. El Paso is known for its annual winter celebration, WinterFest, lights shows, holiday markets, and more. WinterFest. WinterFest will be held in downtown...
City of El Paso names 24-year veteran as new fire chief
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced the appointment of Jonathan Killings as the city’s fire chief. Killings has been serving as Interim Fire Chief since May 2022. He graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served all ranks within the fire department. Killings was promoted to […]
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?
A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
losalamosreporter.com
Urgent Appeal For Donations For Asylum Seekers In Deming
A metallic disposal space blanket is sometimes all asylum seekers have with them when they show up at Colores United in Deming. Los Alamos resident Cathleen Schaller is gathering donations of items listed below as well as monetary donations. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos. Colores United, a small charity in Deming,...
Slide Into Winter Fun! Where to Go Snow Tubing Near El Paso
An El Paso winter is not like the winter other parts of the U.S. experience. We don’t usually measure El Paso snow falls in feet. Typically, it’s more like “a blanketing,” or “a dusting”. Consequently, those looking to partake in recreational winter activities have...
KVIA
Nice weekend in store but changes on the way
EL PASO, Texas- It's shaping up to be a nice weekend for Borderland residents. Monday though will bring in much change. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week with more light showers throughout. The winds look to get up to around...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
High school student dead after crash; 1 arrested, Las Cruces police say
Police are asking for witnesses to the Bataan Memorial East crash to call Traffic investigators at 575-528-4141.
KVIA
Fight to preserve Las Cruces historic Trost clubhouse continues
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The future of the historic Trost clubhouse is up in the air after talks of the building's demolition. With a divided community, a push to preserve it continues. The over 90-year-old building sits abandoned on the former Las Cruces Country Club. Designed by architectural firm Trost...
KVIA
Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police. It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton. According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where...
KVIA
City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation; Socorro schools on lockdown
UPDATE 4:23 pm: A Socorro ISD spokesperson says the lockdown applies to all schools in the Socorro area, not just Socorro High School. Since schools have already released most of their students, the other lockdowns are affecting those involved in afterschool programs or tutoring. UPDATE: Soccorro High School is on...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Beautiful warm weekend, before potential flurries next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!!!. 16 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 66 degrees, and a beautiful above average weekend!. Make sure to get that Christmas shopping done because we are finally going...
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Motely Crue and Def Leppard Will Rock Sun Bowl Stadium in 2023
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have made a huge announcement. The rock icons will continue to join forces for The Word Tour live as they announce more dates for the United States. The tour is currently starting in New Jersey for two dates, before heading all over the world.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces attorney comments on how NMSU officials responded to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces attorney shared her perspective on how New Mexico State University officials responded to a deadly shootout and the events that followed at the University of New Mexico. Attorney Amy Orlando with The Justice Legal Team spoke about the team leaving their...
