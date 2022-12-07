The Miami Dolphins go as Tua Tagovailoa goes. It's just that simple. In the weeks that Tua was hurt and couldn't play, the Dolphins lost. Last week, in a game in which Tagovailoa played below his typically high caliber, the Dolphins lost. He is the catalyst that propelled them into the top spot in the AFC East. He is also what allowed the Buffalo Bills to leapfrog Miami over the past week. The Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers because of Tua.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO