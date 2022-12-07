Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick is highest paid coach in America; here’s what he reportedly makes
FOXBOROUGH – NFL coaching salaries are usually hidden from the public. Unlike players’ salaries, coaching contracts aren’t easily accessible. Although we’ve rarely heard about Bill Belichick’s salary, the rumor was that the Patriots coach was the highest paid head coach in the NFL. It turns...
Ravens — Steelers Week 14 Predictions
The predictions are mixed for the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14. Here's the Roundup.
If Baker Mayfield sticks with Rams, he likely will be dealing with coaching changes
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen might head back to Kentucky, and other assistants also are likely on the move as Baker Mayfield acclimates to new team.
Baker Mayfield 'Not Happy' With Rams' Von Jefferson - 'Until Now'; Why?
After the Los Angeles Rams' win in his debut, quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed his prior unhappiness with Van Jefferson.
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Bill Belichick Shrugging Off Patriots' Offensive Woes?
Heading into Week 14 and things still aren’t going well for the New England Patriots offense.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Bill Belichick Addresses Opponent's Criticism of Patriots' Play-Calling
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's public criticism of the Patriots' offensive play-calling ahead of their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup in Week 14. “I can’t think of any offensive coach that I have ever talked to that has been in favor...
Jaguars Waiting for Offseason Additions to Pay Off
John Shipley of Jaguar Report Answers five questions about the Tennessee Titans' opponent in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Weighs In On Controversial Ending Vs. Coyotes
Shocking would be an understatement when describing the final sequence that transpired during the Boston Bruins’ 4-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday night. Just when it all seemed as though momentum had swung the Bruins way and would propel them to a shot at...
Report: Momentum growing for NFL action against Daniel Snyder
After another bad week for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, NFL owners may be moving closer to a resolution regarding the franchise. A source believes there is growing momentum among owners to force Snyder out if he does not sell first, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Owners could prod Snyder on whether any sale is making progress, and if not, could seek to nudge the process along.
Tua Tagovailoa has been Miami's biggest asset and, briefly, worst enemy
The Miami Dolphins go as Tua Tagovailoa goes. It's just that simple. In the weeks that Tua was hurt and couldn't play, the Dolphins lost. Last week, in a game in which Tagovailoa played below his typically high caliber, the Dolphins lost. He is the catalyst that propelled them into the top spot in the AFC East. He is also what allowed the Buffalo Bills to leapfrog Miami over the past week. The Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers because of Tua.
CB Byron Murphy, DeAndre Hopkins are DNPs in Cardinals' 1st injury report
The Arizona Cardinals already had begun the week of practice on Wednesday coming off the bye. However, as they play on Monday night, the first injury report of the week did not come out until Thursday. On the Cardinals’ first report of the week, seven players were listed with four...
Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win
Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
Where the ’22 Celtics and Bruins Rank Amongst the Greatest Boston Teams of the 21st Century. Plus, a Pats-Cardinals Preview
Brian marvels at the current success of the Celtics and Bruins, and sees where they fit amongst the best Boston teams of this century across four major sports (0:30). Then, he sits down with Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com to discuss the upcoming Patriots-Cardinals Monday night game, friction between Kyler Murray and the team, Kliff Kingsbury’s job security, the Pats’ offensive struggles vs. the Cards’ defensive struggles, and more (18:30). Finally, Brian gives his final thoughts on the Xander Bogaerts disaster, but also looks at some of the other Red Sox free agent signings (37:00).
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weiss: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
FOXBORO — From 2000-04, the New England Patriots offense operated under the direction of offensive coordinator Charlie Weis. Operating under the famed Erhardt-Perkins offensive system, Weis played a significant role in developing quarterback Tom Brady into arguably the best to ever play the position. His innovative strategy and play-calling helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl victories (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) during his time in New England.
Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Meyers misses Thursday's practice
Five New England Patriots starters were sidelined during Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 14 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was held out due to concussion protocol. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) also were absent.
Scathing comments about Cardinals GM Steve Keim surface
The Arizona Cardinals are not having the season they wanted. With playoff and even Super Bowl aspirations, they never got things going. Injuries and underperformance have led to a 4-8 record and many wonder if the current leadership of general manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury can survive the offseason, despite getting five-year extensions earlier this year.
