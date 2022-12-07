Police: Deadly crash follows ‘tactical pursuit’ in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One person has died after a crash that stemmed from a “tactical pursuit” Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis, according to police.

The crash happened before 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Theodosia and Arlington avenues. Police have not identified the victim who died, but noted it was a man between 18 and 22 years old.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told FOX 2 the crash happened after one driver took off from one detective with an anti-crime task force, leading to a pursuit. The suspect was in a stolen white SUV, which was taken a few days ago. A chase ensued through many north St. Louis streets before the crash.

Police put down spikes to try and slow them down, but it was no use.

“We tried to follow at a safe distance and try to engage people, but at some pint they did not slow down, and they had this accident,” said Major Janice Bockstruck for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The pursuit ending in a deadly series of crashes, hitting two parked cars. A witness said two people were injured before the car came to a stop.

After the crash, the driver of the suspect vehicle took off. Three people who were in the suspect’s car remained at the scene. The front passenger and the passenger in the back seat were injured. Police said the other person inside the vehicle died.

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. (Photos courtesy: FOX 2 staff)

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. (Photos courtesy: FOX 2 staff)

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. (Photos courtesy: FOX 2 staff)

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. (Photos courtesy: FOX 2 staff)

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. (Photos courtesy: FOX 2 staff)

“First, I heard an errr, and then I saw the white car spin and eventually end up right there,” said a witness.

The witness who wishes to remain anonymous described the moment plain clothed officers in the red car caught up with the suspects.

“Two seconds later, the red car pulled up with their guns drawn,” the witness said. “I don’t know what was going on, I said ‘Wait you have injured people in there, why do you have your guns drawn?'”

The witness shared that police frequently patrol the area.

“They patrol this area often, they should have grabbed the license plate,” the witness said. “Sorry to say, but if they did it that time, they’ll do it again, you’ll eventually get them. A person’s life or putting anybody’s life in danger is not worth it.”

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.