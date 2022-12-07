‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida lawmaker indicted on fraud charges

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors said Rep. Joe Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He is being charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and two counts of making false statements.

Harding, a Republican, became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

“I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested,” Harding said in a written statement.

The Republican speaker of the Florida House of Representatives has temporarily removed Harding from his committee assignments in the Legislature.

A trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.

JR
6d ago

He May have paid it back but he still is a Criminal due to the fact he intended to defraud the government out of 150,000 dollars and it was intended to help himself and should be prosecuted for his crime. Willful knowledge of his actions and he new it was a fraudulent act!!! All we see anymore is how these government officials seem to think they are above the law and it needs to STOP!!!

Alessandro
6d ago

People of Florida get duped again. Keep thinking republicans have your back but in reality they’ve raised your taxes, held back Medicare benefits that Floridians taxes pay for and destroyed opportunity for small businesses in favor of large corporations. This is no surprise.

Peggy Soldner
7d ago

Article states this person advocated for the law that "critics call Don't say Gay". That's the "click bait" to get you upset enuf to click on the article in the hope that you might actually read it. Actual point of the article is that this person illegally benefitted from a government program. At the expense of taxpayers. Glad that those who paid to watch for this type of thing are on the job and doing it well.

