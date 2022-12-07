Read full article on original website
Segerstrom Center Unwraps Holiday Shows
Segerstrom Center for the Arts knows Christmas—or rather, holiday-themed shows. A magical roster of international music, dance, legendary recording artists and family holiday cheer makes for a most remarkable holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Celebrate all month long, beginning on with fun outdoor events Silent Night...
Enjoy a music and shopping-filled Holidaze with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band!
Come check out 4th Street’s Annual Holiday Market in Long Beach on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11am to 4pm for a day full of holiday fun! Don’t miss Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band’s (Holiday Style) performance of holiday favorites with Tropical, Reggae, Latin, Rock’n and Caribbean Grooves from 12pm to 2pm. The lineup consists of international award-winning Gregg Young on Guitar and Vocals, Austin Bach on Keys and Grammy award-winning Tiki Pasillas on Percussion and BLT (beats, loops, and tracks).
American Ballet Theatre’s Captivating Production of ‘The Nutcracker’ Returns to Segerstrom Center December 9-18
December is the month of dance in Orange County—specifically, “The Nutcracker.” Nearly every dance studio presents its version of “The Nutcracker,” the beloved holiday story based on “The Nutcracker and the King of Mice” written by E.T.A. Hoffmann and set to a memorable score by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky.
Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns to Newport Harbor December 14-18
The Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor December 14 through 18, and it promises to be another colorful and dazzling event that will draw several hundred thousand people to view the parade over five days. More than 100 boats are expected to participate in what is...
12 Christmas wish list items to help make holidays merry and bright for formerly homeless individuals
Orange County Rescue Mission is calling on the local community to help deliver holiday cheer to over 290 formerly homeless men, women, and children living at the organization’s campuses. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents during the 14th annual Miracle at the Mission event at the Village of Hope. Adults without children will also receive a gift for Christmas.
Annual Holiday Bike and Toy Drive Distribution set for Dec. 12 in Tustin
For over 7 years, Families and Communities Together (FaCT) has hosted a Holiday Bike and Toy Drive for Family Resource Centers (FRCs) in Orange County. Every year, Trish Hurley and Sean Canova, Orange County residents, generously donate bikes to families with children that utilize the FaCT FRCs. This year, the...
Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022:. A chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
Help Santa Ana’s The Priority Center to assist families in need during the Holidays
Santa Ana’s The Priority Center is hosting their annual “adopt-a-family” holiday program, “Families Helping Families” on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 15362 Graham Street, in Huntington Beach. Families Helping Families is The Priority Center’s annual event that benefits families supported by...
28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County now available
The 28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County is now available, offering a comprehensive assessment of the health, economic well-being, education and safety of the County’s children. The following areas have shown improvement for the lives and well-being of Orange County’s youth:. Good Health:...
Council Tables Talks of Donating to Marine Aviation Museum Project
Undefeated Cast Member stretches out in Soviet Problem
Perfect in two starts for owner-breeder George Krikorian and trainer Tim Yakteen, Cast Member will stretch to a mile for the first time in the $100,000-guaranteed Soviet Problem Stakes Sunday at Los Alamitos. Restricted to 2-year-old fillies bred or sired in California, the Soviet Problem attracted five entrants. Part of...
OC Animal Care waives adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over
TUSTIN, Calif. (December 8, 2022) – OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022. With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25...
Frontier Real Estate Investments Gives Update on River Street Marketplace Construction
Santa Ana City Council installation set for Dec. 13
SANTA ANA, Calif. – For the first time in Santa Ana’s 153-year history, a woman will be sworn in as mayor next week, along with three City Councilmembers. In the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election, Santa Ana voters elected Valerie Amezcua as mayor, Benjamin Vazquez to represent City Council Ward 2, Mayor Pro Tem Phil Bacerra to serve another term for City Council Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza to again represent City Council Ward 6. The mayor serves a two-year term and councilmembers serve four-year terms.
Hialeah Hottie goes back-to-back on opening dat of the Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos Race Course
Five weeks removed from a maiden victory at Santa Anita, Hialeah Hottie repeated, defeating five other 2-year-old fillies in the $33,500 feature Friday, opening day of the Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The daughter of Sharp Azteca out of the Unbridled’s Song mare Melody Girl led throughout in her...
Mayor Derek Reeve Says Goodbye to Dais After over a Decade on City Council
Philanthropy: Not Just Tourists
A family trip to Zimbabwe and a desire to connect on a deeper level to the communities they visit inspired Carl and Tara Eaton to start the first U.S. chapter of Canadian-based Not Just Tourists in 2018. By encouraging travelers to hand-deliver suitcases of medical supplies, the Eatons help clinics in developing countries and reduce the amount of excess medical supplies going to U.S. landfills. Four years later, the operation has expanded to include medical and humanitarian missions, shipped 6,000 pounds of supplies to Ukraine, and assisted in starting five more U.S. chapters. “It’s simple,” Tara Eaton says. “Surplus supplies in donated suitcases and voilà! You’ve changed a life.”
