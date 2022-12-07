ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Advent Calendars Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

By Yasmine Coleman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUFX9_0jaxoVDU00
Photo: iStock

Buyers beware: there's a health hazard concerning chocolates inside certain advent calendar products being sold this season.

On Dec. 6, Lidl US voluntarily recalled its 8.4 oz. Favorina brand Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling) after it was determined following routine testing—which Lidl noted it performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for its customers—that some treats in the product may potentially be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to the official notice issued by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, units affected have the below qualifications:

  • Were available for sale at Lidl stores between October 12, 2022 and December 5, 2022
  • Will have a BEST IF USED BY year of 2023
  • Will have a barcode number of 4056489516965

"Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis," per the FDA. No related illnesses have been reported at this time.

Artwork of Santa Claus led by reindeer in front of a Christmas tree and village as elves load presents onto his sleigh is featured on the front packaging of the recalled holiday goods. Specific images of the product can be viewed here.

Due to the health risk, shoppers are advised not to consume the affected items, and can return them—with or without a receipt—for a full refund to Lidl stores. Further questions and/or concerns can be directed toward the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at 1-844-747-5435 (8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday).

"Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall, which is issued in keeping with our focus on customer health and safety," the company said in a statement. "Our Quality Assurance Department works around-the-clock to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day."

Be sure to stay up-to-date on other recalls that could affect your family such as kitchen appliances, beauty products, toys, vehicles, beverages, sippy cups and other common food items.

