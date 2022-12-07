Read full article on original website
Costa Mesa voters approve Measure K to support affordable housing for local families and revitalize commercial areas
With the certification of the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election by the Orange County Registrar of Voters and the Costa Mesa City Council, Costa Mesa residents have voted to approve Measure K, the Ordinance to Revitalize Commercial and Industrial Areas and Protect Residential Neighborhoods. Measure K protects residential neighborhoods...
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting on December 13, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, December 13. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68228/72. The regular meeting will begin at 4 p.m. The Council reorganization will begin at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:. Presentation of a gavel plaque to...
Mayor Derek Reeve Says Goodbye to Dais After over a Decade on City Council
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Long Beach looks forward to re-opening portions of Queen Mary
This past summer, the City of Long Beach completed another round of critical repairs to the Queen Mary and is moving into the final stages of repairs. Critical repair work ensures that the ship is safe for visitors when the City welcomes the community and Queen Mary fans back on board to enjoy sections of the ship by the end of the year.
28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County now available
The 28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County is now available, offering a comprehensive assessment of the health, economic well-being, education and safety of the County’s children. The following areas have shown improvement for the lives and well-being of Orange County’s youth:. Good Health:...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 11, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Showers, mainly before 4pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Council Tables Talks of Donating to Marine Aviation Museum Project
Philanthropy: Not Just Tourists
A family trip to Zimbabwe and a desire to connect on a deeper level to the communities they visit inspired Carl and Tara Eaton to start the first U.S. chapter of Canadian-based Not Just Tourists in 2018. By encouraging travelers to hand-deliver suitcases of medical supplies, the Eatons help clinics in developing countries and reduce the amount of excess medical supplies going to U.S. landfills. Four years later, the operation has expanded to include medical and humanitarian missions, shipped 6,000 pounds of supplies to Ukraine, and assisted in starting five more U.S. chapters. “It’s simple,” Tara Eaton says. “Surplus supplies in donated suitcases and voilà! You’ve changed a life.”
Former Tustin insurance agent arrested after alleged $100K investment scam
ORANGE, Calif. — Gautam Arora, 38, of Tustin, was arrested today on 11 felony counts of securities violations and money laundering after a California Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly defrauded four victims out of $100,000 to secure investments that did not exist. Arora worked as a licensed...
Annual Holiday Bike and Toy Drive Distribution set for Dec. 12 in Tustin
For over 7 years, Families and Communities Together (FaCT) has hosted a Holiday Bike and Toy Drive for Family Resource Centers (FRCs) in Orange County. Every year, Trish Hurley and Sean Canova, Orange County residents, generously donate bikes to families with children that utilize the FaCT FRCs. This year, the...
12 Christmas wish list items to help make holidays merry and bright for formerly homeless individuals
Orange County Rescue Mission is calling on the local community to help deliver holiday cheer to over 290 formerly homeless men, women, and children living at the organization’s campuses. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents during the 14th annual Miracle at the Mission event at the Village of Hope. Adults without children will also receive a gift for Christmas.
OC Animal Care waives adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over
TUSTIN, Calif. (December 8, 2022) – OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022. With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25...
Cats and other small animals available for free adoptions from OC Animal Care from Dec. 10-24
O.C. Supervisor Lisa Bartlett is sponsoring free adoption of cats and other small animals at OC Animal Care for a limited time from Dec. 10 until Dec. 24. The small animals up for a free adoption include: cats, birds, bunnies, hamsters and Guinea pigs. Supervisor Bartlett’s office is spending $30K...
Seal Beach Police request help identifying Leisure World Senior Community theft suspect
The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for committing thefts inside the Leisure World community. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at about 1:49 am, an unknown male suspect stole a bicycle from the patio of a residence located within the Leisure World community located near 13533 Seal Beach Boulevard.
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location
CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring
In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns to Newport Harbor December 14-18
The Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor December 14 through 18, and it promises to be another colorful and dazzling event that will draw several hundred thousand people to view the parade over five days. More than 100 boats are expected to participate in what is...
CalOptima Health partners with NAMI OC for mental health program supporting hospital discharges
CalOptima Health has formed a partnership with National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Orange County to launch a peer support program for Medi-Cal members recently discharged from a psychiatric inpatient hospital stay or emergency room visit. As part of the $5 million grant program, NAMI Orange County will pair trained peer mentors with CalOptima Health members to provide social support and assistance with navigating mental health resources.
The SAPD needs your help to solve gang crimes that happened on the East Pine St. corridor
The SAPD is asking our community to help their Homicide Detectives with any information that may help solve several gang related homicides that have occurred in the past few years in the East Pine Street corridor. One of those cases is of victim Victoria Barrios who was gun down with...
