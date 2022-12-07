ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Cantrell Says She Is “Tired of Fighting” in State of City Address

It’s been a rough few months for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She has faced rising public ire over stalled roadwork, rotting trash, and a high crime rate. Public investigations have revealed a wealth of potential misuses of public funds and property in the form of upgraded airline flights and hotel stays, as well as her ongoing use of a city-owned apartment rent-free. There’s also a federal investigation into her use of more than $230,000 in campaign funds to pay for a personal stylist. But in Wednesday’s State of the City address, Cantrell said that she’s tired of fighting and that it’s time for the public to turn its attention to other things.
Louisiana Illuminator

Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution

Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels. The governor picks six of the seven members on both the State Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission. Each handle […] The post Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
fox8live.com

Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman working as an Uber driver was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a hotel by a man that “just wanted to kill someone,” according to Jefferson and Orleans parish authorities. Details of the fatal stabbing were first handed down by...
HARVEY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy