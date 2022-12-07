Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Apple Expands iCloud’s Encryption to Protect Your Photos
Apple has added what it calls new advanced security features that it says are focused on protecting against threats to user data in the cloud. The enhancements further protect iCloud data which includes backups, Photos, Notes, and more. The Silicon Valley giant says that it is adding these new protections...
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Apple security features, WhatsApp Bitmojis, and Google’s most searched 2022
Apple is cranking up its security features. The company is letting users boost encryption to their iCloud accounts, to make sure that data is ‘decrypted’ only on trusted devices. The new protections also shield data from government and law enforcement officials. Bitmoji-style 3D avatars are now available on...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Google uses 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over 'green vs. blue bubble' texting, says iPhones are 'stuck in the 1990s'
Google has repeatedly called out Apple for not adopting the Rich Communications Services texting standard over SMS, which was invented in the 1990s.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Twitter relaunches blue tick service with higher price for iPhone users
Twitter is relaunching its subscription service on Monday, offering users verified status for $8 (£6.50) a month or $11 a month on their iPhone. The move follows a botched revamp of the service last month that resulted in a host of impersonator accounts appearing on the platform as some users took advantage of the chance to launch bogus “verified” accounts for major companies and public figures.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
TechRadar
Apple announces huge upgrade to your iCloud data privacy
Apple has announced a major upgrade to its data privacy protection for iCloud, giving users of the cloud storage platform a significant security upgrade. Among the new advanced privacy features are iMessage Contact Key Verification, which looks to provide further SMS-based security, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. While the...
CNBC
Apple announces plans to encrypt iCloud backups
Apple announced that it plans to encrypt additional iCloud data on its servers, including full backups, photos and notes. The feature, called Advanced Data Protection, will prevent Apple from seeing the contents of some of the most sensitive user data stored on its servers. The move will please security advocates,...
TechRadar
FBI says Apple's new encryption launch is "deeply concerning"
Apple recently introduced a number of new privacy-oriented features aimed at better protecting user data stored in iCloud, but while privacy advocates and human rights groups have hailed the move, law enforcement agencies have voiced concerns. Apparently, they’re not against improved privacy, but instead fear criminals of all walks of...
TechRadar
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
NEW YORK — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark...
No more passwords? Google Chrome is gaining support for ‘passkeys’
Google Chrome has announced it has gained support for passkeys, a new industry-wide standard with the hope of replacing passwords by making it easier and safer to log into websites and apps. With passkeys, users can authenticate and log into websites using their iPhone or Android devices, replacing the need...
TechCrunch
Ireland’s privacy watchdog engaging with Twitter over data access to reporters
In recent days, this access granted by Musk to a few external reporters has led to the publication of what he and his cheerleaders are framing as an exposé of the platform’s prior approach to content moderation. So far these “Twitter Files” releases, as he has branded them,...
AOL Corp
Apple is making your iPhone more secure to fight off nation-state hackers
Apple (AAPL) is upping the ante on user security with three new initiatives that it says will protect everyone from the average consumer to high-value hacker targets like diplomats and human rights activists. The new security features—Security Keys, iMessage Contact Key Verification, and Advanced Data Protection—will allow you to do...
Apple Drops Controversial Plans To Scan iCloud Uploads For CSAM
In a recent reversal of policy, Apple has announced the company will not be searching data stored on iCloud for material related to child sexual abuse and other illegal acts. The news follows multiple complex challenges Apple has faced related to data storage and user rights as they pertain to law enforcement. Most famously, the company refused to decrypt the iPhone of the accused San Bernardino shooter in 2016, sparking a lengthy legal battle with the FBI. Courts ultimately ruled that Apple could not be compelled to violate its security without customer consent, though it became academic in the San Bernardino case when the FBI got the phone's password from another source.
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0