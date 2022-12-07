Read full article on original website
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Fox40
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Watch: Aerial video shows Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach
A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
Three California Cities Named Among 'Most Fun Cities' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the most fun cities across the country.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
capitalandmain.com
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
3 California cities ranked among the Top 20 ‘most fun’ cities in the nation
Several California cities were ranked among the most fun places in the nation, according to a new study from WalletHub. The personal finance website compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populated and at least two from each state, to determine which cities were the “most fun.” Researchers evaluated 65 key metrics, which included […]
foxla.com
Kevin de León involved in fight at Lincoln Heights holiday event
Los Angeles city leader Kevin de León is once again at the center of controversy. Videos surfacing on social media showed the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman being involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
KCET
Here Are Three of the Most Unusual Places Where Crime Is Happening in L.A.
This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. News reports are full of crime stories. Most incidents happen in expected places, from a burglary in a liquor store to a shooting on a street corner. But that’s not always the case. The Los Angeles Police Department makes a record...
westsidetoday.com
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide
Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
Thrillist
A Boutique Hotel Reopens in West Hollywood After a Dapper Revamp
The reborn Palihouse West Hollywood has 95 stylish rooms, a new sushi bar, and a jaunty perspective. The intersection of 3rd Street and Orlando is wild at rush hour, a maelstrom of cars desperate to find some secret route through the crush of West Hollywood traffic, burning rubber to get to the next red light as fast as they can. So much the better, then, to be three stories above it, on the stylish deck of a suite at the new Palihouse West Hollywood, drinking in crisp winter air and crispier sparkling sake from Mezzanine Sushi downstairs.
