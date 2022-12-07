Portland city officials, downtown business owners and others have been engaged in a battle to bring down crime, vandalism and manage people camping in public spaces. That effort continues and has gotten a lot of attention. But business owners on the city’s Central Eastside say all those problems are rampant in their neighborhoods, too. And they’re pushing for action. Kim Malek is the CEO and co-founder of Salt & Straw and Clare Briglio is the executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council. They join us with details of what businesses have been experiencing and what they’re calling for.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO