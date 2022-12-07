Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Kashif FaruqPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
MultCo. leaders respond to Wheeler’s $33 million homeless plan
Multnomah County leaders are reacting to the mayor's demand they help fund sanctioned campsites across Portland.
Wheeler will ‘no longer partner’ with commission if homeless funds rejected
Mayor Ted Wheeler shared tough words as he spoke at a forum with Commissioner Dan Ryan and members of the Portland Business Alliance Thursday morning.
Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps
In mid-October, the city of Portland removed more homeless encampments than at any point since the start of the pandemic, sweeping 87 in a single week. And last month, city contracted workers again worked to remove as many tents camps as possible, clearing away nearly 80 in a week. In...
opb.org
Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods
A home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther’s childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Portland. “Growing up there was just all about love,” Fouther said. Fouther...
'I’ll take common sense over expertise': Mayor Ted Wheeler candidly addresses business leaders about his aggressive homeless plan
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the second floor of the downtown Hilton Hotel, out from under Thursday’s rainstorm, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Housing Commissioner Dan Ryan spoke to roughly 150 members of Portland’s business community about a different storm — one that they said has been brewing on the streets for years.
At least 19 homeless encampments swept Friday in Portland’s Central Eastside
At least 19 homeless encampments in Portland’s Central Eastside were swept Friday as part of a strategy to reduce crime, improve accessibility and decrease visible homelessness in the area. Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council, said “there has been a tremendous amount of movement” in...
What does 2023 hold for Portland and Vancouver?
PORTLAND, Ore. — As 2022 winds down, we're taking a look back at some of the year's biggest news, along with leaders from some of the Portland and Vancouver area's biggest news outlet. Betsy Hammond, politics and education editor at The Oregonian; Lillian Mongeau Hughes, health and justice editor at Oregon Public Broadcasting; Aaron Mesh, news editor at Willamette Week; and Craig Brown, editor at The Columbian joined us to talk about how the biggest events from 2022 will shape the coming years.
opb.org
Overwhelmed Portland hospitals enter crisis standards of care
Facing a shortage of staff and a surge of critically ill patients, the hospitals in the Portland metro area have shifted into crisis standards of care. The hospitals include Providence, Legacy Emanuel, Kaiser Permanente and Oregon Health & Science University — which often serve much of the state for critical and specialty care needs.
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness
Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
WWEEK
Why Doesn’t Portland Have Any Buildings Taller Than 35 Stories?
Why doesn’t Portland have any buildings taller than 35 stories? If Portland wants to get in with the big-boy cities, we need some 50- and 70-story buildings scraping those ubiquitous winter clouds. —Envious for Skyscrapers. My initial reaction to all this talk of skyscraper envy and getting with...
Ryan’s policy advisor cites ‘moral conflict’ over mass housing, resigns
Commissioner Dan Ryan's former senior policy advisor resigned hours before Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler on Oct. 21 unveiled a plan to build three campuses to house homeless individuals.
opb.org
Portland’s Central Eastside businesses call for action to reduce crime and vandalism
Portland city officials, downtown business owners and others have been engaged in a battle to bring down crime, vandalism and manage people camping in public spaces. That effort continues and has gotten a lot of attention. But business owners on the city’s Central Eastside say all those problems are rampant in their neighborhoods, too. And they’re pushing for action. Kim Malek is the CEO and co-founder of Salt & Straw and Clare Briglio is the executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council. They join us with details of what businesses have been experiencing and what they’re calling for.
opb.org
COVID changed our lives, and our streets, as outdoor restaurant seating becomes permanent
Dots Cafe has been a neighborhood fixture for decades. The Southeast Portland restaurant is known for its cheese fries and burgers. But when the pandemic hit, owner Eli Johnson thought his business was doomed. “I was convinced that the government would not bail us out. That we were on our...
Readers respond: Stop Oregon’s coyote-killing contests
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet on Dec. 16 for an all-day hearing in Portland, during which they will vote either to accept or deny a petition to make rules prohibiting coyote killing contests. This is not the first time Oregonians have demanded to stop this cruelty. There have been multiple attempts at this. There is overwhelming support across the state of Oregon to stop this awful practice. It simply does not represent most Oregonians and their support for science-based, humane and ethical wildlife management policies.
opb.org
Portland-area TriMet considers raising rider fares in 2024
TriMet is considering raising its fares for the first time in more than a decade. The Portland-area transportation system is collecting public feedback as it considers raising rider fees for 2024. The fee increases range from 15 to 60 cents for various types of tickets, including adult and youth day...
Government Technology
Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030
(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
kptv.com
Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces chief of staff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s Governor-elect, Tina Kotek, announced Andrea Cooper as her chief of staff, Monday. Cooper will be the first Black woman to serve in this role. She has been in Oregon government and public service for 15 years serving in leadership roles in the Oregon Legislature and in advocacy. Most recently, Cooper served as the deputy chief of staff to Governor Kate Brown.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: New elementary health curriculum in Salem-Keizer schools; Portland bomb threat investigated
Salem-Keizer Public Schools’ new elementary health curriculum. Salem-Keizer Public Schools is in the process of adopting a new health curriculum for grades K-5, called The Great Body Shop, which was selected by a committee of educators, parents, a community member and a school board member. The new curriculum is being taught in seven pilot schools this school year and will be implemented in all Salem-Keizer elementary schools next year. (Sydney Wyatt/Statesman Journal)
Herrera joins Woodburn staff
The city's new community relations manager spent 7 1/2 years with the Boys & Girls ClubIn many ways the city of Woodburn's newest economic development staff member has been grooming for her position for years. City of Woodburn recently announced that Yanira Herrera has been hired as the city's new community relations manager. Herrera comes to the city from the Boys & Girls Club of Salem where she served most recently as the senior teen services director. She replaces Maricela Guerrero who in late August was named Woodburn's Economic Development Project Manager. Herrera looks forward to transitioning into her new...
Comments / 2