Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Supreme Court seems poised to reject robust reading of ‘independent state legislature’ theory
John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett are the key justices to watch in a case that could allow state legislatures to bypass courts on election rules.
Supreme Court hears how the ‘blast radius’ of a radical legal theory could sow ‘election chaos’
For more than three hours, US Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in a case that could radically reshape the nation’s elections, weighing the legitimacy of a fringe legal theory supported by right-wing groups and Republican officials that opponents warn could “sow chaos” throughout American democracy.US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar warned justices on 7 December that the so-called “independent state legislature” theory would “wreak havoc” on the electoral process and invalidate state constitutions across the country.“I’m not sure I’ve ever come across a theory in this court that would invalidate more state constitutional clauses as being federally unconstitutional,” said...
Supreme Court hints at a narrow win for GOP in major election law dispute
Partisan legislators seek power to draw gerrymanders without judicial oversight, a case that began with North Carolina Republicans' redistricting map.
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
Supreme Court will hear arguments in high stakes voting laws case
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Moore v. Harpe, a case that focuses on what the U.S. Constitution says about the state's involvement in regulating elections. CBS' chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford breaks down what this means for the future of democracy.
Supreme Court shuns case against Dominion and Facebook
The Supreme Court opted against taking up a case Monday against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook from voters accusing the companies of interfering in the 2020 election. Lower courts previously spurned the case claiming plaintiffs lacked standing, which prompted a petition in September for a writ of certiorari or review from the high court of their petition. Now that the Supreme Court has rejected it, the case is essentially dismissed.
The future of US elections hinges on an outlandish case before the supreme court
Going into the oral arguments for Moore v Harper on Wednesday, it was easy to forget just how radical and strange it was that the US supreme court was hearing the case in the first place. Moore v Harper is a challenge by North Carolina’s Republican-controlled state legislature to a...
House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices
Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump
In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
Trump called for canceling the Constitution. His Supreme Court is a little more subtle
Trump’s unusually honest non sequitur shouldn’t distract us from a less ham-fisted plot against the founding document. | Opinion
Scenes from inside the Supreme Court during the big NC elections law case
Inside the courtroom during oral arguments on Moore v. Harper.
🎤 Supreme Court hears case that could reshape voting in the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions.
How William Rehnquist led to the new monumental challenge to presidential election rules
When Chief Justice William Rehnquist helped decide the 2000 presidential election, his radical legal theory failed to gain a majority. But today's conservative court is giving it another chance, in a case that could transform elections in 2024 and beyond.
ANALYSIS-In U.S. Supreme Court elections case, politicians could win either way
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Though the U.S. Supreme Court appears reluctant to free North Carolina Republican lawmakers from judicial scrutiny as much as they want on voting rules, the restrictions it may allow still could give politicians more power over the way federal elections are conducted at a delicate time for American democracy.
Supreme Court searches for middle ground in North Carolina elections case
WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Wednesday about a state court’s decision to strike down Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina, but it seemed unlikely a majority would embrace a broad theory that could upend election law nationwide. The appeal brought by North Carolina Republicans asks...
A Case That Even This Supreme Court Seems Torn Over
Midway through yesterday’s Supreme Court oral argument in Moore v. Harper, the case concerning the “independent state legislature” theory, Justice Elena Kagan took a moment to consider the stakes. “This is a theory with big consequences,” she noted. Kagan’s comment was a dry bit of...
