James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
ComicBook
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Netflix cancels another highly-rated series after just one season
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself was hailed by viewers as an 'X-rated Harry Potter'
WSVN-TV
Guillermo del Toro puts unique spin on beloved children’s story in new stop-motion animated ‘Pinocchio’
Pinocchio is back, and this time, he’s hungry for some non-puppet sex. You know, no strings attached?. Jiminy Cricket, we’re kidding. It’s just Pinocchio. Ewan McGregor (as Cricket, voice): “I want to tell you a story. It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t.”
Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Reportedly Once Pitched a Comedy Series About Their Divorce
Hear ye, hear ye — Volume 1 of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is now out on Netflix. The first three episodes take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, straight from the sources themselves. (How cute was it that Harry was initially drawn to a photo of Meghan with a Snapchat filter?)
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Collider
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
IGN
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Video Review
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio debuts on Netflix on Dec. 9, 2022. Review by Hanna Flint. Guillermo del Toro sprinkles his signature dark whimsy on a fairytale classic with stunning puppetry and catchy original songs. Filled with heart, humor, and historical grounding, it’s a phenomenal feat of animated cinema.
thecinemaholic.com
Pinocchio Mid-Credit Scene, Explained
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is the story of an old man and a wooden puppet made by him that comes to life. Geppetto loses his son in the First World War, and years later, creates a puppet in his image. It is when this puppet becomes a living being that a new chapter of Geppetto’s life begins. To the audience, this story is narrated by a cricket called Sebastian. He turns out to be a very important part of Pinocchio’s journey, and it makes sense why he is the one telling it. However, a twist arrives after the film has ended and gives a whole new perspective to the story. Here’s what that mid-credit scene means. SPOILERS AHEAD!
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Paul Greene aka the "King of Christmas" Talks Hardest Part of Filming Holiday Movies (EXCLUSIVE)
Yes, it's officially that time of year. The holiday season is here, which means people everywhere are sipping hot cocoa and binge-watching their all-time favorite Christmas movies. And while enjoying your holiday-themed rom-com by the fire, fans may recognize one familiar face on the TV screen — actor, Paul Greene.
DC Studios is making a major change to Batman moving forward
Warner Bros and DC Studios will be making a major change to the way that Batman will be portrayed on the small and silver screen, and honestly, this might just be the ticket for the tumultuous time that the DCU has had. As well as the new name, the DCU...
Charlize Theron Addresses Issues On The Set Of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, And Why She Still Wanted To Return For Furiosa
Charlize Theron had a rough go during the production of Mad Max: Fury Road, but she still wanted another shot at Furiosa.
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
Low Budget Sci-Fi Movies That Wound Up Making Millions
The first thing any filmmaker and studio need to agree on before embarking on the movie-making journey is a budget. The amount of money available to be spent will dictate just about everything, from casting and locations down to how scenes in the script can be bought to life. With science fiction, the budget undoubtedly decides what kind of special effects are possible. Still, just because a sci-fi movie is made on a limited budget, it rarely stops a director from dreaming big.
‘Wednesday’ Fan Theory Suggests Lurch Isn’t Who He Seems in the Finale
'Wednesday' fans on TikTok have shared a theory that Lurch is hiding a secret as he drives Wednesday home from Nevermore Academy.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Is Clever, Lively, and Just Strange Enough
Guillermo del Toro’s love for misunderstood creatures shines in the filmmaker's take on Pinocchio
Amanda Seyfried turned down massive Marvel role because she thought the movie would bomb
We’re fast approaching the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is set to release on 5 May 2023 and will be the second film in Phase Five of the MCU (following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). There’s plenty to be excited about, and if you’re feeling the hype, I guess there’s always the new Holiday Special to watch, complete with its God of War reference.
