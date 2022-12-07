At age sixteen I was arguably a bumpkin, an utter yokel growing up in Illinois farm country with interests limited to baseball, girls and hay-baling jobs for pocket money, not necessarily in that order. Two influences worked to broaden my outlook. The first was a high school Spanish teacher who forced me, somewhat against my will, to learn the language and sent me on a student exchange program to Cali, Colombia, where I promptly fell in love with a beautiful Colombian girl and realized that feminine appeal did not begin and end with Illinois farmers’ daughters. When I returned at the end of the summer I had decided that traveling and learning languages would not be a bad way to spend my life.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO