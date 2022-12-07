Read full article on original website
NFL Week 14: Titans seeking space for Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans seem to be cruising toward their third consecutive AFC South crown with a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Indianapolis Colts with five games left on what Pro Football Focus judges as the easiest remaining slate in the NFL. But this week, the Titans don’t have the air...
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Thursday Night Football" (TNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
Steelers Rule Malik Reed, Four Others Inactive vs Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers with a surprise inactive in Week 14.
New York Giants Week 14: Barkley Up, Williams Down
Here's who's in and who's out for the Week 14 Giants-Eagles game.
Zeitler Will Miss First Game for Ravens
Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler was ruled inactive for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, snapping his steak of appearing in 47 consecutive games.
Top WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Gives Huge Update on Recruitment
Big news for the Mountaineers.
Detroit Lions CB Will Harris out vs. Vikings; Romeo Okwara active for 1st time in 434 days
The Detroit Lions will be without starting slot cornerback Will Harris for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Harris is inactive for the Lions after aggravating a hip injury in practice Thursday. He did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable on the team's injury report. ...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks take on the Senators, look to end road skid
Anaheim Ducks (7-18-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to end their seven-game road slide in a matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa has an 11-14-2 record overall and a 6-8-0 record on its home...
Penguins host the Stars on 5-game win streak
Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Dallas Stars with a five win streak on the line. Pittsburgh has a 16-8-4 record overall and an 8-3-2 record on its home ice. The...
Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat
Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday. The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by...
Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20...
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75
ARIZONA (8-1) A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89. INDIANA (8-2) Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9...
Golden State 123, Boston 107
BOSTON (107) Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
New York takes on New Jersey after shootout victory
New Jersey Devils (21-5-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (14-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after the Rangers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout. New York is 1-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and...
Portland 100, New Orleans 61
NEW ORLEANS (2-6) Jackson 5-10 0-1 10, Kirkland 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 2-6 2-3 7, Sackey 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson-Rouse 2-8 2-2 6, Cooper 4-7 0-1 10, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Henry 1-3 2-2 5, Doughty 0-4 2-2 2, Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Vincent 0-0 0-0 0, Simes 0-2 0-0 0, Cajelli 0-1 0-0 0, Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 10-13 61.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Doncic and the Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Dallas and Oklahoma City hit the court. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102
OKLAHOMA CITY (102) Dort 3-10 0-0 7, Pokusevski 6-14 1-2 16, Robinson-Earl 2-5 0-0 4, Giddey 7-16 2-2 17, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-13 9-9 23, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 4-6 3-6 11, Joe 4-7 1-1 12, Mann 1-3 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-83 16-20 102.
Denver 115, Utah 110
UTAH (110) Beasley 7-13 1-2 19, Olynyk 5-9 6-6 18, Vanderbilt 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander-Walker 9-16 4-5 27, Horton-Tucker 8-18 2-3 19, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-7 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 2-3 10, Agbaji 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-85 17-21 110. DENVER (115) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gordon 7-13...
Portland 124, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 5-9 4-4 14, McDaniels 3-7 1-1 9, Gobert 9-11 6-9 24, Edwards 10-20 2-4 26, Russell 9-15 2-3 24, Reid 6-12 3-3 15, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 3-8 0-0 6, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 18-24 118. PORTLAND (124) Grant 6-13 3-3 17, Hart...
Calgary visits Montreal after Hanifin's 2-goal game
Calgary Flames (13-11-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-12-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Montreal Canadiens after Noah Hanifin's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Flames' 5-4 overtime loss. Montreal has a 6-7-0 record in home games...
