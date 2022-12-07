ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State


AL.com

NFL Week 14: Titans seeking space for Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans seem to be cruising toward their third consecutive AFC South crown with a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Indianapolis Colts with five games left on what Pro Football Focus judges as the easiest remaining slate in the NFL. But this week, the Titans don’t have the air...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Ducks take on the Senators, look to end road skid

Anaheim Ducks (7-18-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to end their seven-game road slide in a matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa has an 11-14-2 record overall and a 6-8-0 record on its home...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Penguins host the Stars on 5-game win streak

Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Dallas Stars with a five win streak on the line. Pittsburgh has a 16-8-4 record overall and an 8-3-2 record on its home ice. The...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat

Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday. The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75

ARIZONA (8-1) A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89. INDIANA (8-2) Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 123, Boston 107

BOSTON (107) Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

New York takes on New Jersey after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (21-5-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (14-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after the Rangers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout. New York is 1-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Porterville Recorder

Portland 100, New Orleans 61

NEW ORLEANS (2-6) Jackson 5-10 0-1 10, Kirkland 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 2-6 2-3 7, Sackey 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson-Rouse 2-8 2-2 6, Cooper 4-7 0-1 10, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Henry 1-3 2-2 5, Doughty 0-4 2-2 2, Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Vincent 0-0 0-0 0, Simes 0-2 0-0 0, Cajelli 0-1 0-0 0, Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 10-13 61.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Dallas and Oklahoma City hit the court. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102

OKLAHOMA CITY (102) Dort 3-10 0-0 7, Pokusevski 6-14 1-2 16, Robinson-Earl 2-5 0-0 4, Giddey 7-16 2-2 17, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-13 9-9 23, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 4-6 3-6 11, Joe 4-7 1-1 12, Mann 1-3 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-83 16-20 102.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Denver 115, Utah 110

UTAH (110) Beasley 7-13 1-2 19, Olynyk 5-9 6-6 18, Vanderbilt 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander-Walker 9-16 4-5 27, Horton-Tucker 8-18 2-3 19, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-7 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 2-3 10, Agbaji 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-85 17-21 110. DENVER (115) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gordon 7-13...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Portland 124, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 5-9 4-4 14, McDaniels 3-7 1-1 9, Gobert 9-11 6-9 24, Edwards 10-20 2-4 26, Russell 9-15 2-3 24, Reid 6-12 3-3 15, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 3-8 0-0 6, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 18-24 118. PORTLAND (124) Grant 6-13 3-3 17, Hart...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Calgary visits Montreal after Hanifin's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (13-11-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-12-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Montreal Canadiens after Noah Hanifin's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Flames' 5-4 overtime loss. Montreal has a 6-7-0 record in home games...

