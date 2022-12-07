ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

WNEM

Fenton man dies in crash

DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning. It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the...
FENTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man charged with killing co-worker in Pontiac

The case against a man charged with fatally shooting his coworker has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Dec. 9, Judge Sheila Miller Martin — a visiting judge for 50th District Court — determined there was probable cause to bind over the case against Nathanial Ebarra for a fatal shooting last summer.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Driver of stolen vehicle flees at 100 mph

WYANDOTTE — A vehicle stolen in Washtenaw County Nov. 18 was spotted at 2:07 a.m. Nov. 28 traveling 65 mph on southbound Fort Street near Orchard Street. Before the police officer could activate the emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated rapidly and turned onto westbound Pennsylvania Road, then north onto Trenton Road, reaching a rate of speed in excess of 100 mph. The fleeing driver then turned north on Dix-Toledo Road before turning onto the northbound I-75 freeway. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was terminated on I-75 near Outer Drive.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: 1 person in custody after teen hurt in Westland hit-and-run

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was taken into custody after a John Glenn High School student was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning, Westland police say.The hit-and-run incident happened at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday near Newburgh Road and Marquette Street, according to a letter from John Digman, superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools. Police say the 15-year-old, who was taken to a hospital for serious injuries, was walking to school when she was struck by a dark color compact SUV that passed through a red light. The driver then continued south on Newburgh Road."We will continue to work with the police department as necessary and help to support the injured student's family as needed," Dingman said.An investigation is ongoing. The case will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
DETROIT, MI

