T.J. Watt downgraded; Chuks Okorafor, Najee Harris upgraded on Steelers' injury report
Two starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers offense were upgraded on the league-mandated injury report Thursday, but the news for the MVP of the defense went the opposite direction. T.J. Watt did not practice Thursday after he had been listed as a limited participant the day prior. It’s possible, however, Watt...
NFL fines Bengals safety for faking injury
CINCINNATI (KCTV) - The National Football League announced fines for multiple players for faking injuries during games in Week 13. One of the individuals fined was Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league fined Bates $50,000 for his actions during Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs game.
K-State alums Dalton Risner, Tyler Lockett named ‘Man of the Year’ nominees
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two former Kansas State Wildcats were honored this week as Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees for their respective NFL franchises. Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett each were announced by their teams as one of the 32 nominees for this year’s award.
Hayden Hurst (calf) out for Bengals' Week 14 contest versus Browns
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) will not play in Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Hurst will sit out on Sunday after he was unable to participate in practice with a calf injury. Expect Mitchell Wilcox to see more snaps versus a Cleveland defense ranked seventh (7.5) in FanDuel points allowed to tight ends.
Matisse Thybulle discusses physical health, offensive success off the ball
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with a slew of injuries for the majority of November and December as they continue to try and figure it out as a team. After a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the Sixers are sitting at 13-12 despite a ton of injury issues.
4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 14 vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back in the win column with an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Kansas City has been the winner in 13 consecutive matchups against Denver, including nine straight in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Broncos have very little to lose with a 3-9 record this season, so expect them to pull out all the stops to beat K.C. this week. Victory could allow a temporary reprieve for a frustrated fanbase and maybe save Nathaniel Hackett’s job for another week.
Chiefs downgrade Toney to out for Broncos game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be without two of their speedy pass-catchers on Sunday. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ruled out Saturday due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Chiefs’ win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Along with Toney, Mecole Hardman is still recovering from an abdomen injury that sent him to injured reserve.
Chiefs activate DT Brandon Williams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs filled a vacancy on their active roster Thursday by activating defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Missouri Southern alum and Kirkwood, Missouri, native spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 29, 2022.
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains idle at Ravens practice Thursday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Thursday. Jackson remained out for a second straight day and it remains unlikely that he will suit up for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley is expected to start for the Ravens on Sunday. In relief of Jackson last week, Huntley completed 27 of 32 attempts for 187 yards and an interception, and he added 10 carries for 41 yards and a score.
Texans vs. Cowboys Thursday injury report: DE Mario Addison making progress
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 14 as they gear up to play the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), fullback Troy Hairston (chest), receiver Nico Collins (foot), and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder) did not participate in practice.
Heisman Trophy finalist already leaning in to Mahomes comparisons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Comparisons and predictions of the next Patrick Mahomes have already begun for USC quarterback and Heisman finalist Caleb Williams. The Trojans star was called “the second coming of Pat Mahomes,” by renowned quarterback expert Tom House this week on The Adam Schefter Podcast. When asked about the comparison, Williams added fuel to the fire.
Week 14 NFL TV Coverage Map
While the Arizona Cardinals were on their bye week last Sunday, tomorrow will provide fans another opportunity to enjoy a full day of stress free football since the New England Patriots are coming to town for Monday Night Football. For Week 14, CBS will only air one game in each...
Josh Giddey Improving on Rookie Numbers in 2022-23
Josh Giddey is avoiding the sophomore slump through 25 Thunder games this season. While the team has played in 25 games, Giddey has taken part in 22 of those contests due to an ankle sprain, which cost him three games. Giddey this season has continued to excel and provide vital...
