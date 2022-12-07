The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back in the win column with an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Kansas City has been the winner in 13 consecutive matchups against Denver, including nine straight in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Broncos have very little to lose with a 3-9 record this season, so expect them to pull out all the stops to beat K.C. this week. Victory could allow a temporary reprieve for a frustrated fanbase and maybe save Nathaniel Hackett’s job for another week.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO