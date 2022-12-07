Read full article on original website
Rutgers takes on Seton Hall, seeks 4th straight home win
Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -9; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights face Seton Hall. The Scarlet Knights are 6-0 in home games. Rutgers has...
No. 25 Villanova 82, Saint Joseph's 59
VILLANOVA (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.7, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-20, .650 (Siegrist 4-6, Burke 4-4, Olsen 3-3, Mullin 1-3, Orihel 1-2, Dalce 0-1, Cauley 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Dalce 1, Siegrist 1) Turnovers: 12 (Mullin 4, Siegrist 2, Olsen 2, Orihel 2, Dalce 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Mullin 3,...
