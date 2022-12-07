Read full article on original website
Related
Apartment Therapy
This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
Don't hit snooze on these 10 mattress sales (and more) for better sleep this Black Friday
There are already so many mattress sales to make the most of this Black Friday. Invest in picks from Simba, Nectar, Emma, and other top brands for better sleep
dcnewsnow.com
Best gifts for the kitchen today under $100
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What you need to step up your culinary arts skills. When the new year rolls in, people make resolutions, start new endeavors and craft better, healthier routines. For instance, cooking classes become extremely popular in January. However, to elevate their culinary arts skills, people need the right tools and appliances. That means items for the kitchen, such as cookware sets, stand mixers and other necessities, make a splendid gift. They’re even better when you get them on sale.
Here are 11 of the best gifts for pet lovers you can find online
The holidays are the great time to spoil a pet owner with a gift for their dog or cat. But finding the right gift for a pet parent can be tricky, as you want to ensure they are pooch- and feline-approved. There are many gift options geared toward pet lovers...
The best electric toothbrushes to buy in 2022, according to reviews
Having good dental health can prevent serious oral issues, and a quality electric toothbrush helps achieve that goal. These rechargeable toothbrushes clean your teeth with added features for sensitivity and brushing techniques. Some provide app tracking of your oral care, while others offer long battery lives, making them ideal for travel.
IKEA Or Target: Which Has The Cheapest Area Rugs
Area rugs provide a versatile design option for your space, but they're not always cheap. We compared the best affordable area rugs at Ikea and Target.
The best women’s slippers to buy for winter in 2022, according to reviews
Keeping warm this winter is essential, and having the perfect pair of women’s slippers can help. Some of the top slippers are made for ultimate comfort, while many options have arch support and memory foam. However, deciding on which slippers to buy can be an overwhelming task. Many retailers,...
Why Filling Your Room With Small Furniture Is Making It Look Cheap
You take pride in your home, and one term you never want to hear in regard to your space is "cheap." So here's why many small furnishings make it look cheap.
Fixer To Fabulous Proves That Islands Aren't Just For The Kitchen
Islands have always been a traditional statement piece in the kitchen. However, you might not have known that you can also use them in other rooms. Here's more.
Here’s how Amazon customers can thank their delivery drivers this holiday season
That’s not something you would normally expect an Alexa-enabled device to do, but Amazon is making this feature a reality this holiday season to thank its delivery drivers for all the hard work they do. Here’s what you need to know about the feature and how you can use...
9 Under-$100 Items That’ll Make Your Holiday Guests (& You) Feel Like They’re Staying at a Luxe Hotel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that the holidays are officially here, it’s time to begin thinking about hosting friends and family. If you plan to have house guests over the next few weeks, you might be inspired to make your home feel like a luxurious getaway. There’s no better time to take on home decor DIY projects than now so you can make your loved ones feel extra comfortable — and then reap the benefits for yourself well into the winter. It’s the best...
10 Fireplace Tile Ideas
Update your fireplace and overall space with these colorful fireplace tile ideas from Instagram. An all-black tile fireplace makes a big impact in this sleek, modern bedroom by @hausofdesign.hod, drawing the eye up to the gorgeous vaulted ceiling. Black tile is also a great way to camouflage a wall-mounted TV so it blends in with minimalist decor. The large size tiles minimize grout lines and give the overall look a clean finish.
‘Discover Samsung Event 2022′ is now live: Best deals to score online before Christmas
Tech products make great gifts for the holidays, and Samsung is offering deep discounts on many of them during its “Discover Samsung Event 2022.”. The huge sale, which is now live, runs until Thursday, Dec. 15. Samsung has slashed the prices on everything from smartphones to major appliances. The...
Sonos and IKEA's next Symfonisk collaboration is a big one – a floor lamp speaker
The latest IKEA/Sonos collaboration is its biggest yet – a floor standing lamp that doubles as a wireless speaker.
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood & laminate flooring: Industry trends & projections
U.S. floor coverings manufacturer sales (shipments minus exports plus imports) growth slowed in the third quarter of 2022. Catalina Research expected U.S. manufacturer dollar sales to increase by roughly 5.6% in the third quarter, due in part to price increases to cover rising material, labor, and transportation costs. In comparison, sales for the first half rose 13.4%. In its Floor Coverings Industry Quarterly Update, Catalina also noted a reduction in discretionary flooring replacement purchases by homeowners due to inflationary pressures.
fox56news.com
Best stone fireplace
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A quality stone fireplace is cozy and sophisticated, adding depth and personality to any space. If you want that classic stone look without the headache of renovating your home, consider an electric stone fireplace that can be placed in an existing space: no demolition or masonry required. Check out the Ithaca Faux Stacked Stone Electric Fireplace for a big, eye-catching stone fireplace that looks just like the real thing.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0