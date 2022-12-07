The Sono Motors Sion solar EV is on paper one of the most promising affordable EVs set to debut in Europe in the near future. However, even with its expected low price, prospect of hardly ever having to charge it in sunnier climates, the company seems ready to pull the plug on the Sion project, in order for it to focus on the more lucrative prospect of selling its tech to third parties directly instead of implementing it in a complex product like an automobile.

2 DAYS AGO