All-New Ford Ranger Awarded Five-Star Euro NCAP Rating
In recent months, a host of Blue Oval products have been recognized by Euro NCAP, a European voluntary car safety performance assessment program that aims to provide information for consumers regarding the safety of new vehicles. That list includes the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which received a perfect five star rating, the Ford Tourneo Connect and its five-star performance, the Ford Transit, which won a Gold award, and the E-Transit, which was also awarded Gold honors. Back in September, the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger – which was developed with extensive use of robots to enhance its safety capabilities – aced safety testing conducted by the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), and now, it has also received a five star rating from Euro NCAP.
VW ID.Buzz completes Euro NCAP testing, falls behind in key category
The VW ID. Buzz has passed its Euro NCAP safety testing with flying colors ahead of its market debut next year. Volkswagen’s hotly anticipated VW ID.Buzz is coming to market next year. With thousands already reserved, many will likely be excited to hear that the upcoming vehicle has scored fabulously in its Euro NCAP safety testing. And while these ratings differ from the tests conducted in the United States, they should, at the very least, indicate a certain level of safety.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times
Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
2022 Best EV: Ford F-150 Lightning Wins InsideEVs.com Star Award
The electric vehicle market continues to transform at a break-neck pace, with automakers from across the globe engaged in a proverbial gold rush for the hearts and minds of not-so-early adopters. As more and more OEMs dive in, the market for battery-electrics is growing more and more diverse. Look no further than this year’s crop of contenders for Best EV.
Where Can You Buy The Cheapest Tesla Model Y?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Report: Tesla To Temporarily Suspend Model Y Production In Shanghai
Tesla might slow down or even temporarily suspend some of its production lines at the Giga Shanghai plant in China this month. According to Reuters, an internal memo, as well as input from two people with knowledge of the matter, indicates that the assembly of the Model Y will be suspended between December 25 and January 1.
CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG
When you ditch this one complicated option, you can get improved gas mileage on the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Sono Motors May Scrap Sion Solar EV, Begs You To Go Through With Your Order
The Sono Motors Sion solar EV is on paper one of the most promising affordable EVs set to debut in Europe in the near future. However, even with its expected low price, prospect of hardly ever having to charge it in sunnier climates, the company seems ready to pull the plug on the Sion project, in order for it to focus on the more lucrative prospect of selling its tech to third parties directly instead of implementing it in a complex product like an automobile.
Volkswagen Reportedly Mulling Amarok-Based Electric SUV
Volkswagen could reconsider its decision to make an SUV model based on its Amarok pickup since it would apparently be necessary to justify developing electric vehicles on this platform. According to a recent report, the manufacturer would need to sell the Amarok not only as a pickup, but also as an SUV (a body style with much wider appeal) if it were to turn these models into EVs.
InsideEVs Star Award Winners, VW MEB+ To Boost Range And Charging
InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and thirty-fortieth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Is A 791-Horsepower Luxury Limo
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and plug-in hybrid system generate 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft After the seventh-generation S-Class debuted for the 2021 model year, we've been patiently waiting for Mercedes to reveal the AMG variant. The time has finally come, and we can now say a warm hello to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance: an ultra-luxury limousine with nearly 800 horsepower. This new S63 lives within AMG's new electrified E Performance sub-brand, which already includes the 671-hp C63 S E Performance and 831-hp GT63 S E Performance.
Tesla Model S Plaid Sets New Lap Record At Willow Springs Raceway
A Tesla Model S Plaid modified by Unplugged Performance has set a new lap record at Willow Springs Raceway in Rosamond, California. As you may be aware, the Unplugged Model S Plaid holds the Laguna Seca EV lap record. Furthermore, a stock Model S Plaid was briefly the fastest-production EV around the Nurburgring before its time was bettered by a Porsche Taycan Turbo S earlier this year.
Nismo Electric Sports Car Reportedly Coming As Nissan GT-R’s EV Replacement
Nissan is reportedly going to launch a bespoke electric sports car under its Nismo performance division by the end of the decade. Details are few and far between right now, but this was confirmed by a company official who did drop a few hints that can help us get a general idea of what the company is going for and what to expect.
Fisker Ronin Four-Door Convertible GT Sports EV Teased Again
Fisker has posted a new rendering showing the Ronin, the model that should become its flagship around the year 2025, with an expected price tag of around $200,000. Had this been the very first shot shared of the model, we genuinely would have been very surprised at the fact that this is, in fact, a four-door convertible vehicle, much like we were when the actual first photo was shared.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Coupe May Be Available For Next Generation
A post surfaced today on the Mach-E Club forum claiming not only that the second-generation Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is coming to market in 2026, but also that a Mustang Mach-E Coupe is coming around the same time. While the "news" hasn't been officially confirmed or denied by Ford, the...
Volkswagen Delays Decision On Eastern Europe Battery Gigafactory
Volkswagen Group has announced it is postponing its decision on where to build a planned battery cell gigafactory in eastern Europe beyond 2022. The automaker cited economic uncertainty and high energy prices when making the announcement on December 8. In a statement to Reuters, the company said it is still evaluating sites for its future battery gigafactory.
StoreDot's Extreme Fast-Charging EV Batteries Validated By Third Party
StoreDot claims it has taken electric car battery charging from hours to minutes. Of course, after all these years of reporting on EVs, we remain skeptical. However, now the company has announced that a third party has successfully validated StoreDot's EV battery technology. If you've been following the electric car...
Tesla, Ford Dealers, and Charging: Top EV News Dec 9, 2022
This week, we have news on Ford, Tesla, and Charging: Our Top EV News for the week of Dec 9, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Check out this week's newsletter for more EV news.
2024 Fisker Pear Affordable Hot Hatch EV Spotted Out Testing
The Fisker Ocean just arrived, and now the startup electric automaker is out testing its upcoming 2024 Pear on public roads. According to details from Autocar, the Pear is an electric city car that will sell for less than $30,000 in the States. The quirky electric hatchback will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, which, sadly, isn't available on our shores.
