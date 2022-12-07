Gifts for neighbors—bring together the block this holiday season with these 12 gifts

Shop the best gifts for all your neighbors—from gags to treats. Reviewed / REI / Vosges / Counter Culture / Amazon

Neighbors can be all things: saviors, friendly rivals and best friends. So often neighbors become integral parts of our community, watching our kids or helping us run down our fugitive dog. When the holidays come around they deserve presents, but what gifts exactly ? Read on for a look at some of the best we've found.

We did the research and found gifts that brim with sincerity and taste, gifts that pull legs and go for the gags and gifts that facilitate some good old-fashioned hangs. All of the gifts on this list cost under $30, with many around $15. From a Parks Project recycled frisbee for $15 to a rubber chicken Christmas ornament for $15, we've got the neighborhood covered.

1. For the pet lovers: 299 Cats & a Dog Puzzle

Gift your neighbor 299 Cats & a Dog puzzle set this holiday. Reviewed / Uncommon Goods

For either the feline obsessed or the puzzle prodigy, the 299 Cats & a Dog Puzzle from Uncommon Goods is a great gift. Bright and poppy with novel shapes and surprising colors, this circular pet puzzle contains 299 individual cats and one pooch. Designed in France, each cat (or dog) is its own unique piece that fits into a special place in the kitty-verse.

$20 at Uncommon Goods

2. For the hoots: Tree Buddees Funny Rubber Chicken Christmas Ornament

Surprise your neighbor with the Tree Buddees rubber Chicken Christmas ornament. Reviewed / Tree Buddees

There's nothing that announces that Christmas has come to the neighborhood like a rubber chicken. This Rubber Chicken Christmas Ornament can signify your appreciation for your neighbor's collection of cockerels, inspire their children with glee or simply act as a token of gratitude for neighborly deeds done (or not done). However you gift it, this chicken will be a hit.

$15 at Amazon

3. For the disc lover: Parks Project Frisbee from REI

Gift a recycled plastic frisbee with the Parks Project frisbee from REI. Reviewed / REI

Throw a disk with the buds. The REI National Parks Froggy Frisbee is a classic frisbee that celebrates America's parkland. Gift it and start a game of Ultimate. It's made of recycled PET too, so you get to turn would be trash into fun.

$15 at REI

4. For the chocolate lover: Mini Exotic Chocolate Bar Library

Gift a library of chocolate with the Mini Exotic Chocolate Bar Library from Vosges. Reviewed / Vosges

Tastes vary, but you won't miss their flavor palette when you gift a whole library-set. The Mini Exotic Chocolate Bar Library from Vosges is a holiday-ready sample pack that makes chocolate exciting, with dark and light chocolates that include some real novelties, like chanterelle mushrooms, turmeric, ginger and banana.

$25 at Vosges

5. For neighborhood families: Original Stomp Rocket

Gift your neighbor's family a Stomp Rocket for endless fun. Reviewed / Stomp Rocket

Stomp Rockets are certified fun, and when you're looking for a great gift for the neighbor's family, get everyone playing with the Original Stomp Rocket . Set the launcher and air compressor up in a field and watch as the neighborhood kids launch rockets into the sky. Just make sure someone has space, because these rockets go high.

$18 at Amazon

6. For the chili-master: Gourmet Hot Sauce Trophy Case

Give the gift of spice with Yampa Valley hot sauce. Reviewed / Etsy

Inspire a neighborhood chili cook-off when you gift this hot sauce four pack from Etsy. The Gourmet Hot Sauce Trophy Case comes with Strabacado, Broja, Habacado and Purple Blaze. Hot sauce lovers will drool.

$27 at Etsy

7. For the coffee lover: La Golondrina Colombian 12 oz bag from Counter Culture

Gift premium coffee beans and give a bag of La Golondrina single origin Colombian coffee from Counter Culture. Reviewed / Counter Culture

Happen to share a driveway with a coffee master? This organic Colombian coffee is a Counter Culture classic and comes from a cooperative in Cauca, Colombia. With milk chocolate and nut notes, La Golondrina is special enough for enthusiasts and balanced enough to appeal to all.

$23 at Counter Culture

8. For the homemaker: Moonbow Candles from Etsy

Gift the homemaker on your block a set of beautiful Moonbow candles from Etsy. Reviewed / Etsy

Candles make the home feel warm and inviting, and because of this, they consistently make for a wonderful gift. If you're looking to find inexpensive gifts under $15, then look to Moonbow on Etsy . Moonbow's handmade candles come in rich colors, from Egyptian purple to banana cream, and feature a hollow ribbed taper. Made of beeswax, they smell of a warm honey scent.

$14 at Etsy

9. For the sweet-toothed: Chocolate Confetti Cookie Tin

Gift the Chocolate Confetti Cookie Tin from Milk Bar for a sweet treat they'll remember. Reviewed / Milkbar

Sugar is forever. Gift the Sweet Chocolate Confetti Cookie Tin from Milk Bar and get your neighbor's mouth watering. If you're gifting these to a house with kids, just make sure to warn them to keep these cookies under lock and key, because they do have a way of disappearing.

$27 at Milkbar

10. For the birder: Fowl Language Mug from Uncommon Goods

Birders will love the Fowl Language Mug from Uncommon Goods. Reviewed / Uncommon Goods

If your neighbor's crazier than a coot when it comes to birds, then this birder mug will be right up their alley. The Fowl Language Mug is all about birds... definitely no subtext here.

$15 at Uncommon Goods

11. For the kids who like pictures: Dinotopia by James Gurney

Gift your neighbor's kids Dinotopia by James Gurney, a classic picture book. Reviewed / Amazon

"Dinotopia" is a children's book classic. Full of lavish illustrations of a mythical utopian world where humans and dinosaurs live in a symbiotic relationship, this book captures children's minds and teaches children about community. Gift it to families with kids who like picture books.

$19 at Amazon

12. For the game master: Dominoes Set for Adults

Gift a set of Dominoes from Amazon. Reviewed / Amazon

There are few things more neighborly than a card table on the street and a game of dominoes. Gift this Dominoes set for adults and co-conspire to engage the neighborhood in a dominoes championship. Great for kids, adults and the elderly, dominoes is as competitive as you make it and fun for all.

$19.99 at Amazon

