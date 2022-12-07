ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis makes decision on playing in Music City Bowl

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There will be no more appearances for Will Levis in a Kentucky uniform.

Levis, the Wildcats' fifth-year senior quarterback, announced Wednesday on Twitter he will not play in the team's Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa , set for Dec. 31.

In the tweet, Levis shared a note explaining his decision.

"After much thought, I have decided to (forgo) my final college football game, look to that next step and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft," he wrote. "To my teammates, UK staff members, Wildcat community, and BBN, I cannot thank you enough. I'll forever be indebted to all those who I had the pleasure to cross paths with here, and my immense love for you will remain strong in my heart, forever."

Originally, Levis had planned to come to a decision quickly . After Kentucky's 26-13 victory against Louisville in the regular-season finale, Levis said he planned to sit down with coach Mark Stoops and members of his family and make an announcement.

In between the Governor's Cup win and Levis' announcement, the Wildcats fired a pair of offensive assistants: coordinator/quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator John Settle.

Levis also appeared on a Blue Chips Twitter space last week, where he said he intended to declare for the NFL draft, while still debating whether to take part in Kentucky's bowl game.

Levis passed for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games this fall. He connected on 65.4% (185 for 283) of his attempts.

Corey Price, a Kentucky Athletics statistician, said Levis is the first Wildcat signal-caller ever to beat Florida and Louisville twice in a career.

With Levis departing, the Wildcats are left with three quarterbacks on their roster: third-year sophomore (and former Iowa signal-caller) Deuce Hogan, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron and true freshman Destin Wade.

In the only game Levis missed this season, Sheron started in a 24-14 home loss to South Carolina on Oct. 8 . He was 15-for-27 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

The Music City Bowl kicks off at noon ET Dec. 31 and will air nationally on ABC. The game will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis makes decision on playing in Music City Bowl

