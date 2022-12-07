ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana AG files 2 lawsuits against TikTok for security, child safety violations

By Jacqueline White, Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343cUk_0jaxlyee00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has filed two separate lawsuits against TikTok this week, according to Attorney General Todd Rokita

The first lawsuit alleges that TikTok is misleading and presented itself as an application that is safe and appropriate for children ages 13-17. It also alleges to only contain “infrequent/mild” sexual content, profanity and drug references, while the lawsuit suggests that the app contains extreme examples of this material.

“The TikTok app is a malicious and menacing threat unleashed on unsuspecting Indiana consumers by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users,” Rokita said. “With this pair of lawsuits, we hope to force TikTok to stop its false, deceptive and misleading practices, which violate Indiana law.”

Park Ginder, the superintendent at Southwest Allen County Schools, says he sees students in 1st - 3rd grade who have cell phones.

"I don't think that's healthy; I'd like to see that stop. So from my standpoint, parents need to be involved in what their students are doing with devices and track their individual use there in their home," Ginder said.

The second lawsuit suggests that TikTok contains highly sensitive and personal information about Indiana consumers and has deceived these consumers to believe their information is protected by the Chinese government and Communist Party.

“In multiple ways, TikTok represents a clear and present danger to Hoosiers that is hiding in plain sight in their own pockets,” Rokita said. “At the very least, the company owes consumers the truth about the age-appropriateness of its content and the insecurity of the data it collects on users. We hope these lawsuits force TikTok to come clean and change its ways.”

Rokita is seeking emergency injunctive relief and civil penalties up to "$5,000 per violation" against the company.

"Even though the company has given assurances that there is a firewall and that things are protected, there has been some some discoveries or some at least suspicions to the contrary," Anton Dahbura, the Executive Director at the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute, told WRTV.

TikTok released the following statement in response to the lawsuits:

“While we don't comment on pending litigation, the safety, privacy and security of our community is our top priority. We build youth well-being into our policies, limit features by age, empower parents with tools and resources, and continue to invest in new ways to enjoy content based on age-appropriateness or family comfort. We are also confident that we're on a path in our negotiations with the U.S. Government to fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns, and we have already made significant strides toward implementing those solutions.”

TikTok spokesperson, Brooke Oberwetter.

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis doctor drops lawsuit against Rokita, citing judge’s ruling that AG broke the law

Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor on Thursday said they would voluntarily withdraw a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita because the case has now shifted to an administrative licensing action.  Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch ruled last week that he caused “irreparable harm” to the OB-GYN’s reputation and professional standing. But ultimately […] The post Indianapolis doctor drops lawsuit against Rokita, citing judge’s ruling that AG broke the law appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana murder case cited in class action lawsuit against Apple over AirTags used by stalkers

INDIANAPOLIS — Apple is facing a class action lawsuit over its AirTag devices allegedly being used to stalk people. An Indiana murder case is cited in the lawsuit. AirTags are supposed to be attached to personal property to help users locate items that are misplaced, but the class action federal lawsuit filed in San Francisco claims: “What separates the AirTag from any competitor product is its unparalleled accuracy, ease of use (it fits seamlessly into Apple’s existing suite of products), and affordability. With a price point of just $29, it has become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers.”
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers to push mental health legislation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are sharing new details about their plans for mental health legislation this session. A bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers discussed their ideas at Mental Health America of Indiana’s symposium Friday. They say they believe the timing is right and the support from their colleagues is there to pass mental health legislation. […]
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

General Assembly wants former Attorney General accusers to pay up

You may remember the groping allegations against former Attorney General Curtis Hill and the lawsuit that followed. Now, the General Assembly wants Hill’s accusers to pay up. Court documents show Indiana General Assembly lawyers have requested three of Hill’s accusers pay more than 11-thousand-dollars for court costs. That number...
14news.com

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
INDIANA STATE
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Hoosier Lottery settles with private vendor for $6 million

The Hoosier Lottery will pay its private vendor $6 million as part of a settlement between the two entities. The settlement comes out of three disputes with IGT Indiana, which has operated the lottery for about a decade. Last year, the Hoosier Lottery recorded its highest revenues ever, boosted by...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey

(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
INDIANA STATE
horseandrider.com

Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana

On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WRTV

WRTV

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy