Milwaukee, WI

Survey wants to know what it is like to drive on Milwaukee roads

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
TMJ4 News works with many different community partners for Project Drive Safer, including the Coalition for Safe Driving MKE, Milwaukee Walks, and Wisconsin Bike Fed. Now, those three groups want you to take part in a survey about your experiences on the road.

Vision Zero hopes to eliminate all traffic-related death s by 2037. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a resolution in the summer setting that goal. The initiative isn't only in Milwaukee. Vision Zero is in several U.S. cities and brings the conversation about reckless driving beyond police enforcement and driver education courses.

Leah Shahum, executive director of the National Vision Zero Network, told TMJ4' Ryan Jenkins that the initiative has been successful in Europe because communities are more willing to talk about solutions. Shahum says they are invested in the idea of re-designing streets.

So far, more than 30 reckless driving projects have been proposed in the City of Milwaukee.

Visit this forum to participate in the survey. It includes a mix of questions asking people if they know about Vision Zero and what type of driving behaviors they see on the road, including how often. The Vision Zero survey is open until Dec. 31.

TMJ4 News

