The “Wednesday” Character You Are, According to Your Zodiac Sign

By Valerie Mesa
 3 days ago

Snap snap! If you’re not binge-watching Tim Burton’s Wednesday on Netflix, it’s never too late to start. Otherwise, how else would you know which Wednesday character resembles your zodiac sign ? Based on the spooky and wildly eccentric comedy, The Addams Family is the *literal* antithesis of the white-picket-fenced American home. Everything from Gomez and Morticia’s gothic romance to Wednesday and Pugsley’s rare fascination with dynamite is a perfect depiction (fictionally speaking) of what it means to be unapologetically true to yourself.

The 1991 supernatural black comedy film was my personal favorite growing up and the fact that the legendary Wednesday Addams is back to grace the silver screen is good news all around. Portrayed by Jenna Ortega , this deliciously sleuthing series is action-packed with hysterical quirks and unforgettable moments such as Wednesday’s iconic (now gone viral) “Goo Goo Muck” dance sequence, and wild plot twists you would never have imagined . Calling all outcasts! In case you haven’t heard the news, Nevermore Academy is accepting applications— werewolves, vampires, sirens, gorgons … you know, the usual.

The queen of our *black* hearts is off to high-school, so follow me as we take a trip to the smalltown of Jericho, where we will wander the very cryptic halls of Nevermore Academy, home to renowned alumni Edgar Allan Poe and the ravishing Addams matriarch. No Normies allowed.

The Wednesday Character That Matches Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: You’re Bianca Barclay

In addition to being the Nightshade Society’s beloved leader, you’re also Nevermore’s “Queen Bee.” It’s hard to be humble when you’re the class valedictorian, and reigning champion of the Poe Cup. Although, when you’re not slaying your victims and classmates with your dazzling swordsmanship, you’re prying on your loverboy’s thoughts and feelings… you know, in case there’s any “real competition.”

Taurus: You’re Morticia Addams

Despite the polarizing effects of your gothic glamour, your beauty is something out of this world. You’re one of Nevermore Academy’s very own, and an OG member of the Nightshades Society, but your role as a mother and devoted wife take precedence. In other words, mortifying Wednesday with your unapologetic public displays of affection with Gomez are part of your love language, and you’re committed.

Gemini: You’re Ms. Marilyn Thornhill

You may not be normal enough for the normies, or odd enough for the outcasts, but you’re still a mastermind. You walk the line between both worlds, and somehow manage to be incredibly discreet in the process. A walking plethora of wisdom and fun facts, your colorful wardrobe and sweet disposition are merely part of your revenge scheme. Your secret duality makes your character all the more riveting.

Cancer: You’re Larissa Weems

It takes a significant amount of compassion to devote your entire world to the students, and faculty of Nevermore. Morticia Addams’ former roomie and a talented shapeshifter, you’re passionate about maintaining a sanctuary for outcasts as principal. And though your tough shell is more than often misunderstood, it’s never stopped you from protecting the reputation of your school.

Leo: You’re Enid Sinclair

“This kitty’s got claws, and I’m not afraid to use them.” Despite being a late-bloomer amongst your pack of werewolves, your colorful and cheerful personality makes you stand out more than you realize. You’re Nevermore’s very own gossip column, and your happy-go-lucky disposition is so contagious it hurts (literally). Perhaps a bit too sunny for Wednesday’s liking, but not for long.

Virgo: You’re “Thing”

Mischievous, mercurial and a devoted servant to the Addams Family, your pristine services are equally as formidable as your ability to sign language at lightning speed. You’re not just a hand, but instead a dear family member who never ceases to appear at the right time. When you’re not fetching and lighting Gomez’s cigars, you’re keeping close watch via Wednesday’s black backpack.

Libra: You’re Gomez Addams

Your undying love for Morticia Addams may have started back at Nevermore Academy, but your intoxicating and smothering romance is still going strong. And though many still wonder about that night at the Raven dance—when you took the weapon and blame for your beloved Tish—there isn’t anything you wouldn’t do for love.

Scorpio: You’re Tyler (Hyde) Gaplin

Transformation is your greatest superpower, and you’re still learning how to tame your darkside. In addition to the pressures that come with being the son of a Sheriff, you also tend to repress the tougher aspects of your early experiences. You’re the typical boy next door, or so we think. Leave it to Wednesday to solve this conundrum… and well, the espresso machine, of course.

Sagittarius: You’re Eugene Otinger

You’re the bee’s knees, and I’m not just referring to your fascination with the ancient art of beekeeping. A quirkier version of Wednesday’s younger sibling, you’re always down for an adventure, even if that means scoping out the monster cave yourself. Also, your love for Enid Sinclair may be one-sided, but your relentless optimism makes it all the more possible.

Capricorn: You’re Lurch

You’re undoubtedly loyal to your work and employers, which makes you one of the Addams’ very own. And while you’re not the most enthusiastic butler, there’s a lot more to your lugubrious demeanor than meets the eye. Your above-average height and Frankenstein groans speak for themselves, literally.

Aquarius: You’re Wednesday Addams

Although you stand firm when you say, “social media is a soul sucking void of meaningless affirmation,” your unique eccentricities stand out amongst your classmates at Nevermore Academy, making you an entire *MOOD* all on your own. Shocking and spontaneous, your psychic visions shake up your world, resembling that of your ruling planet Uranus. And though using your peers as props to catch the Hyde seems selfish, you’ll stop at nothing to see the truth.

Pisces: You’re Xavier Thorpe

Slightly moody with a charismatic aura, everything from your artistic gifts to your precognitive dreaming abilities adds to your mystery and magnetic appeal. There’s no denying your emotions when you catch feelings for someone, even if that means having to secretly escape through artworks and visuals that resemble your love interest. You make it all come to life either way.

StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But They Have Nothing to Be Afraid Of

Without getting caught up in the could’ve, should’ve, would’ves, take a moment to reflect on the lessons you endured during Scorpio season. As this season comes to a close, there will be parts of yourself that are ready to be purged, in order for you to step into the highest vibration of your being. This doesn’t take away from the fact that three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 21 to 27, but it brings perspective at the very least.  Have you been succumbing to the fears that inhibit you from venturing into the unknown? Rising above this...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable

Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed.  Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
StyleCaster

TJ Holmes Cheated on His Wife With Another ‘GMA’ Staffer Before His Affair With Amy Robach—She’s ‘Devastated’

With rumors swirling of his affair with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach, fans have wanted to know more about TJ Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, and how she feels about the scandal. Holmes and Fiebig, a lawyer, married in 2010. They share one child together, daughter Sabine. Holmes is also the father of two children, daughter Brianna and son Jaidan, from his marriage to ex-wife, Amy Ferson. In an essay for The Root in 2014 in honor of his and Fiebig’s four-year wedding anniversary, Holmes wrote about how he became a better person as a result of his marriage to...
brytfmonline.com

Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships

TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
Elite Daily

Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs

There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 10, 2022

The first full day of Venus in Capricorn features adjustments of power in the realm of romance, professional relationships and more. Pointed questions will be posed. Questions like “Who is in charge?” And more importantly, “Who is ACTUALLY in charge?” Note that true authority can be held by unlikely candidates such as small children or pets.
Maine Campus

Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022

Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Fantasizing About Someone You Barely Know

Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
StyleCaster

Prepare to Swoon, Because Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Proof That Romance Is Not Dead

After a heavy-duty eclipse season, your love horoscope for the week of November 14 to 20 feels like a breath of fresh air. You’re coming away from all the intensity of letting go of your past and embracing a new future. Cheers to laying down the groundwork for stronger and more satisfying relationships! If you’re coming out of hiding and feeling inspired to get out there and have fun, you’ll adore what this week has in store for love! On November 15, Venus in Scorpio will form a beautiful trine with Jupiter in Pisces, paving the way for a surge of...
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Put Yourself First

December brings the energetic shift from fiery Sagittarius to earthy vibes as the days and skies are full of MAJOR Capricorn energy. First, Mercury moves into the sign of the sea goat on December 6th making communication seem easier, clearer, and more methodical. People will mean what they say, which will be a nice switch from the exaggerations brought on by Mercury in Sagittarius.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why

Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
In Style

Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
StyleCaster

Prince Harry’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He & Meghan Made For Their Netflix Doc—It’s in the 9 Figures

For years, royal followers have been fascinated with Prince Harry’s net worth. The fascination grew even more after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family to move from London to North America in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Dispatch

What’s Your Sign? – December 9, 2022

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Restless Rams and Ewes might want to let others finish a current project while they start something new. But if you do, you could risk losing out on a future opportunity. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bovine’s creative forces start revving up...
StyleCaster

How the Full Moon of December 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

The only thing more chaotic than the holiday season is the mutable energy surrounding these very merry moments. For those of you wondering how the full moon of December 2022 will affect each zodiac sign, it’s important to be mindful of your exchanges, and crystal clear when communicating. We are not only prone to biting off more than we can chew, but also easily distracted during this time. With the sun and Venus wandering through Sagittarius and Jupiter concluding its journey through mystical Pisces, there is an undeniable ray of hope swirling through the air, increasing the chances of us...
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space

Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
StyleCaster

Keke Met Her Baby Daddy a Year Before She Became Pregnant—Her Boyfriend Became ‘Difficult to Hide’

With her stunning and surprising pregnancy reveal on Saturday Night Life, many fans are asking: Who is Keke Palmer dating?  The Nope star hosted the legendary sketch comedy show on December 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she addressed the rumors that she was pregnant. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said as she opened her coat to reveal a very pregnant belly. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

