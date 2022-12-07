ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
MAINE STATE
Maine Makers: Brant & Cochran bringing axe-making back to Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A small business in Southern Maine is bringing axe-making back to the Pine Tree State. Like many small businesses, Brant & Cochran was created back in 2015 as a solution to a problem. "My brother was trying to find an axe for his son who was...
MAINE STATE
Unique woodpeckers finding new homes in backyards of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new woodpecker is being spotted in Maine neighborhoods. The red-bellied woodpecker is most commonly found south of Maine. Bob Duchesne, who works for Maine Audubon and writes a column for the Bangor Daily News, says reports of woodpecker sightings doubled in November. He says red-bellied woodpeckers...
MAINE STATE
Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
UTAH STATE
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals

(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
MAINE STATE
Wicked cold weekend ahead in Maine, flurries possible

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather is returning to Maine this weekend. Highs will struggle to get above freezing with mainly cloudy skies, and there is a low chance for some snowflakes on Sunday. A bit of a moderation in temperatures as we head into next week. Friday will be sunny and...
MAINE STATE
Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove

ST. GEORGE (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 71-year-old woman from St. George. Officials say the body of Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove in St. George. Laporte was reported missing...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
Maine receives $5 million federal grant to help expand broadband access

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to expand broadband access to every community in Maine got a much-needed boost Thursday from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The federal government is giving Maine a planning grant of more than $5 million to help communities plan how they want to expand broadband...
MAINE STATE

