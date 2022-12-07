ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Cristoval Victorial

New awareness as wolves have been forming super packs

Pack of wolves defending their territoryPhoto byFlickr. In the year 2011, something extraordinary was witnessed in the far eastern regions of Russia. In the city of Verhoyansk, Russia, one of the coldest cities in the world, a super pack of more than 400 wolves was spotted terrorizing livestock and the residents of Verhoyans. The exploding wolf population has led the people to drastic measures in order to protect their animals, even going as far as putting a bounty of more than 200$ for every wolf they catch. Although it is normal for wolves to conjugate into groups of 15-30 (Usually being of kin), the habitat in which they were raised, the size of there food as they are known for eating moose, caribou, and deer, and the willingness amongst neighboring groups to collaborate together having the same goal in mind of going hunting to eat has changed the way these animals roam amongst themselves and the rest of the wildlife. This has led to what is known as "super packs" (about 6 -7 groups of around 10-15 wolves that dwell altogether). A nationally recognized sanctuary for wolves called Wolf Haven International, states how wolves have rapidly "become one of the most highly social of all carnivores".
birdsandblooms.com

Grow Pretty Purple Fountain Grass for Birds

Ornamental grasses are always an excellent selection for winter and fall interest. And if they offer benefits for your favorite feathered friends, even better! Purple fountain grass is one such plant—with its lovely coloring it’s a great choice for your garden, and birds love it, too. Here’s why this grass is an ideal addition to your backyard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy