Schuylkill County, PA

Related
WOLF

WATCH HERE: Police involved crash in Nesquehoning

Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. — State police are investigating an officer involved crash that happened in Nesquehoning on Monday. The crash video is courtesy of Channel 1 Methed Up News. You can watch the crash above or on their page here. The police car was heading Nest on High Street...
NESQUEHONING, PA
WBRE

Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Woman suffers fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One woman died at the hospital after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening in Wilkes-Barre Township. Police investigated a motor vehicle crash on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near the Coal Street Intersection, on Tuesday just before 8 PM. According to witnesses, a...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

First ever regional police force to hit the streets in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is being made in Luzerne County as the first-ever Regional Police Department is about to hit the streets. The new department will combine five police departments into one. This will be the headquarters for the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, the former home of the State Police Troop P. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton Fire Dept. gets new vehicle

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Fire Department is getting a new vehicle to help them respond to emergencies. They made the announcement at their Wyoming Avenue headquarters on Monday afternoon. The new vehicle will replace a 2009 KME Rescue that has served the City for the...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Man arrested on arson charges for a Scranton fire

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Scranton Police have arrested Daniel Saenz who is now facing felony arson charges. Saenz is accused of placing two incendiary time-delay devices inside a home in the 1400 block of Gardner Avenue back on September 9th where his ex-girlfriend lived. We're told officials at the...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

An Exeter woman was killed in a car crash Saturday

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WOLF) — A woman from Exeter died in a car crash Saturday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 68-year-old Ellen Petoniak was killed while attempting to turn onto the Pittston bypass. It happened as she turned from Chestnut Street in Jenkins Township Saturday...
EXETER, PA
WBRE

Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Berwick Christmas Boulevard returns!

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Berwick's annual Christmas Boulevard is here!. It'll be going on until the end of December. All lights, trees, and characters can be viewed from the comfort of your car. It's said to be the oldest and one of the most beautiful Christmas light shows...
BERWICK, PA
abc27.com

One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Myerstown was seriously injured after a crash in Rapho Township on Friday, Dec. 9. According to police, officers with the Manheim Borough Police were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the intersection of Lebanon Road, also known as Route 72, and Cider Press Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man stabbed in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — An unidentified man is recovering at Geisinger Medical Center Danville after being stabbed in the lower back early Saturday morning in one Columbia County community. It happened at the intersection of East 6th and Catherine streets in Bloomsburg around 4:20 a.m. The victim told police...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

West Hazleton Fire Company holds 49th annual Santa visit

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. (WOLF) — The West Hazelton Fire Company is preparing for its annual Santa event this past weekend. It's a celebration where the fire company brings Santa around on a custom-made sleigh to visit residents in West Scranton and Hazle Township. Santa will be coming to Green...
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

