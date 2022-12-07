Read full article on original website
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Authorities in Susquehanna Township said some people are allowed to go back into their homes after an explosion injured two people, explaining that the situation has been stabilized. A gas explosion at a house in Susquehanna Township around...
WATCH HERE: Police involved crash in Nesquehoning
Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. — State police are investigating an officer involved crash that happened in Nesquehoning on Monday. The crash video is courtesy of Channel 1 Methed Up News. You can watch the crash above or on their page here. The police car was heading Nest on High Street...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
Woman suffers fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One woman died at the hospital after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening in Wilkes-Barre Township. Police investigated a motor vehicle crash on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near the Coal Street Intersection, on Tuesday just before 8 PM. According to witnesses, a...
First ever regional police force to hit the streets in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is being made in Luzerne County as the first-ever Regional Police Department is about to hit the streets. The new department will combine five police departments into one. This will be the headquarters for the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, the former home of the State Police Troop P. […]
Scranton Fire Dept. gets new vehicle
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Fire Department is getting a new vehicle to help them respond to emergencies. They made the announcement at their Wyoming Avenue headquarters on Monday afternoon. The new vehicle will replace a 2009 KME Rescue that has served the City for the...
Man arrested on arson charges for a Scranton fire
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Scranton Police have arrested Daniel Saenz who is now facing felony arson charges. Saenz is accused of placing two incendiary time-delay devices inside a home in the 1400 block of Gardner Avenue back on September 9th where his ex-girlfriend lived. We're told officials at the...
An Exeter woman was killed in a car crash Saturday
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WOLF) — A woman from Exeter died in a car crash Saturday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 68-year-old Ellen Petoniak was killed while attempting to turn onto the Pittston bypass. It happened as she turned from Chestnut Street in Jenkins Township Saturday...
Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
Pennsylvania woman charged with husband’s 1980s cold case murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in the murder of Carl Jarvis, who was found shot in the head 35 years ago.
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
local21news.com
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
Salute to First Responders: Fire Department providing service to others for assistance
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — FOX56 continues to highlight the men and women who go above and beyond in public safety with our monthly series "Salute to First Responders." This month, FOX56’S Taylor Whartnaby checked in with the Hanover Township Fire Department who have been going above and...
Berwick Christmas Boulevard returns!
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Berwick's annual Christmas Boulevard is here!. It'll be going on until the end of December. All lights, trees, and characters can be viewed from the comfort of your car. It's said to be the oldest and one of the most beautiful Christmas light shows...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County Coroner releases cause of death for 2 firefighters who died in West Penn Twp. blaze; manner of death 'pending investigation'
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for two firefighters who died after a house fire broke out in Schuylkill County Wednesday. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zach Paris, 36, both of New Tripoli, died due to asphyxia and thermal injuries...
abc27.com
One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Myerstown was seriously injured after a crash in Rapho Township on Friday, Dec. 9. According to police, officers with the Manheim Borough Police were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the intersection of Lebanon Road, also known as Route 72, and Cider Press Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Man stabbed in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — An unidentified man is recovering at Geisinger Medical Center Danville after being stabbed in the lower back early Saturday morning in one Columbia County community. It happened at the intersection of East 6th and Catherine streets in Bloomsburg around 4:20 a.m. The victim told police...
West Hazleton Fire Company holds 49th annual Santa visit
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. (WOLF) — The West Hazelton Fire Company is preparing for its annual Santa event this past weekend. It's a celebration where the fire company brings Santa around on a custom-made sleigh to visit residents in West Scranton and Hazle Township. Santa will be coming to Green...
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
