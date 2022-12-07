San Francisco DA Jenkins charges suspect in fatal MUNI shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A San Francisco man has been charged with murder for the brazen shooting of a passenger aboard a MUNI bus in August.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Ilisa Faalogoifo, 23, is in custody for murder and weapons charges filed by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins . Jenkins stated that Faalogoifo is a threat to the community and recommended that he be held without bail.

The incident occurred in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood when the suspect boarded a MUNI bus and shot a victim multiple times. The victim later died, while another passenger was shot in the foot.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in the past, people who have committed violent crimes weren't being held accountable. "This sends a strong message of accountability for someone who is alleged to have killed someone," she stated. "We have video surveillance of evidence and so now the DA is bringing charges and that’s appropriately so."

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott affirmed that his department is continuing to work on making MUNI safer. "We want people to feel comfortable riding it. We have a role, of course we work with MUNI and they're a good partner, but we have to continue to just move forward in making sure that we take care of business there," he said.

San Francisco investigators located the suspect in a Daly City motel. He's expected to be arraigned on Thursday and faces more than 50 years to life in state prison.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram