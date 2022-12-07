Read full article on original website
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,756 new cases countywide and 89 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,296, county case totals to 3,577,685 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 94,472 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 518.
LASD SCV Station Detectives Investigating Recent Battery Report
On Nov. 29, the victim was visiting family on the 22100 block of Barrington Way in Saugus. While enroute to the location, a Toyota Prius almost collided with the victim. After arriving to the residence on Barrington Way, approximately 15-20 minutes later, the victim heard a knock at the door. He opened the door and was confronted by two male Hispanics and a female Hispanic.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,279, county case totals to 3,573,950 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 94,373 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 518. Currently, there are 1,306 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,757,000 individuals tested; 25% of...
Dec. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting and will take place Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.
Dec. 16: ‘Friday Night Lights’ at Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita
“Friday Night Lights” is back at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita on Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come and experience a free ride at night under the lights. The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita is free to visit seven days a week and is open from dawn till dusk. The Bike Park offers riders seven acres to ride, practice jumps and develop skills for both BMX and mountain biking.
The Canyon Santa Clarita to Host New Year’s Eve Prince Tribute
It doesn’t get more legendary than the music of Prince. When the iconic performer died in 2016, the world mourned the loss of the multi-instrumentalist savant. Whether you were a fan of Prince’s irrevocable style, or only discovered his catalog after his passing, Prince Again is a show for all to enjoy. You can see Prince Again live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve.
West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball
Considered a versatile player who can both pitch and contribute in the field, Matt Lloyd is a local product from West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita. Lloyd has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for The Master’s University Mustangs baseball team. “We are extremely pleased...
