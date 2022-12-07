The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting and will take place Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO