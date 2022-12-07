I think the parents of these children need to have a discussion with their kids about what is really going on in this classroom. Teachers get less respect these days unfortunately but children these days are also more entitled and not taught to respect people in authority! jmho
Not every districts the same but I do know that there are districts where the kids are completely out of control.
I am a outsider looking in, I decided to contribute to the community and ride a school bus to help out as they were short staffed.. let me tell you about your children they are rude, disrespectful, and respect nothing.. then you have the parents telling you how to run the buss instead of teaching their children how to behave.. how do you give respect if you don't get it? I was always thought to respect your elders..
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
Family Dollar Store Closing ImminentlyJoel EisenbergLaconia, NH
Related
When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
Psychotherapist shares advice for how to talk to kids after New Hampshire school threat hoaxes
NH school safety plans put to test during shooting hoaxes
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools Thursday 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Who serves the best soup in New Hampshire?
Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Who Drinks the Most and Least in America: New England States Rank at the Very Top and Bottom
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Sununu Floats New ‘Version’ of Failed Northern Pass Hydro In Face of High Energy Costs
The Summer of 2022 Six Best Glamping Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
New Hampshire GOP Looks To Restrict Abortion
Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Republican state representatives file legislation to further restrict abortion in New Hampshire
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 15