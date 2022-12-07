Read full article on original website
Basin Theatre Work's Divas and Desserts event is back
ODESSA, Texas — Basin Theatre Works invite the public to it's annual Divas and Desserts event on December 16th at 6:00 p.m. at the MCM Grande Hotel. The event will feature twelve of the Permian Basin's most talented women who plan on dazzling the audience. On Friday, the team...
Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year
A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
See Beautiful Christmas Marriage Proposal At Starlight Village In Odessa!
It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
Comanche Trail Festival of Lights open through Christmas
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Comanche Trail Festival of Lights is open in Big Spring. Every night from Dec. 4 to Dec. 25, visitors can stop by Comanche Trail from 6-10 p.m. and enjoy the Christmas lights. The festival has been ongoing since 1997. Admission is free but donations...
Midland Park Mall to host breakfast with Santa
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Santa Clause is making his way over to the Midland Park Mall this holiday season! The Midland Park Mall (located at 4511 North Midkiff Road) is hosting Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, December 10th, from 9:00am to 10:30am. People all across the basin are invited to visit and enjoy some of the […]
Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
Life-size Coca-Cola snow globe coming to United Supermarkets in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Two United Supermarkets stores in the Midland-Odessa area will be hosting a free holiday photo experience on Saturday, courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. The events will feature a life-size snow globe and free samples of Coca-Cola products. The display will be set up at the store...
Locals react to the sale of Graham Pharmacy
MIDLAND, Texas — The sale of Graham Pharmacy has left its many customers saddened and heartbroken. Donnelle Sientz posted a letter to her customers on the front door, calling the decision to sell the pharmacy the hardest decision she has made in her life. The pharmacy has been open...
Atmos Energy donates to Senior Life Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ATMOS Energy made the company’s largest financial donation in West Texas today, when they presented a check to the “Together, We are More” Capital Campaign from Senior Life Midland. The aim of Senior Life Midland’s new campaign is to help accommodate the ever-changing needs of the growing senior population in West Texas. […]
Billy Ray McPherson (Bill)
Billy Ray McPherson (Bill), 77, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 4, 1945, in Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas, to the late Edith (Debord) and Joseph Cullen McPherson. Bill graduated from North Hopkins High School. He was a basketball coach for...
3 Indoor Waterparks Perfect For A Quick Christmas Family Getaway!
It is about that time to start planning your family's summer vacation. School will be out in just about a month and the fam will be hitting the road soon for a vacation destination of your choosing. Let me help you decide where to go. I have been to 2 of the 3 indoor waterparks I am about to suggest.
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22: Low clouds and fog look to hang around for the start of the weekend then a cold front will push through making for a nicer day in the afternoon. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and some nice temperatures.
Future Midland Mayor talks plans for 2023 and beyond
MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong will be the new Mayor of Midland come 2023 and she's ready to take the seat. "I'm very excited to get started with the council and to work back to a lot of communication within our council, that's a huge priority," said Mayor-elect Blong.
Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. the City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Preparations for the event will lead to road closures throughout the downtown area. Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at...
4 students arrested at San Jacinto Junior High following altercation
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released a statement concerning multiple incidents that occurred at San Jacinto Junior High on Thursday. According to the district, the school went on hold twice during the morning so Midland ISD police could arrest three students that were involved in an altercation. Later...
Motorcycle Club provides Thanksgiving meals
Body The Los Canales Motorcycle Club of Fort Stockton and McCamey gave two Thanksgiving meals to families in in need in Fort Stockton. Club members were Jeff Mulholland Sr., David Broussard Sr., George Fabela, Frank Muniz, Angel Corrales and Joe Pedersen. The club has been giving Thanksgiving meals for several years and also hands out Christmas gifts to children in need every year.
Walk-On’s in Midland supporting family after former employees death
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Walk-On’s in Midland is rallying around the daughter and partner of an employee who was murdered this summer. “He was just funny, his personality was giant, he had a big heart and was just a good guy,” said Amber Bland. Former Midland Walk-On’s employee...
Student Arrested For Making Threats
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police arrested a student today, after he made threats towards another student. Officers say that the Permian High School freshman was arrested after he told another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy that was arrested now faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of […]
ECUD offers general manager position to outgoing Ector County Judge
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - During its scheduled board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Ector County Utility District offered its newly created general manager position to outgoing Ector County Judge Debi Hays. The move, labeled as “Agenda Item 4″ on the ECUD Meeting Notice, was also on the November agenda....
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
