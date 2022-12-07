ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Warm, humid as we end the week; weekend system to bring a few showers

By Cody Nickel
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weather story over the short term will be the warm, near record temperatures as a blocking high continues to build across the southeast as we close out the work week.

Some weakening in the ridge over the weekend will allow a system to dip into the region bringing just a few showers to the region primarily Sunday and into Monday morning. This chance of rain will be light as we remain in a very stale pattern.

Mid to upper 60s with mostly to partly sunny skies for the start of the week with somewhat less humid conditions until another boundary moves in mid to late week.

This front will be much stronger than the previous ones. Strong storms will be possible across the southeast as it moves through.

