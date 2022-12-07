ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause. Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) hosted their annual holiday children’s shopping spree at Garfield Community Center Saturday. Vendors sold holiday treats, novelties, decorations, games and more, all for $10 or less per product. Ja’Mon Carter-Williams of SCP+R said that the low price was good...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping more pets find homes for the holiday. Chef joined Grace Clinton from HHHS for a Friday visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Chef is a mix of 14 different breeds - but 100% loveable companion!. Helping Hands has its the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night. Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched. Other attendees bundled up in...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fairlawn Plaza partners with Capper Foundation for shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families with the Capper Foundation have been invited to Fairlawn Plaza each Christmas season for the past 47 years. Randy Austin is owner of Fairlawn Plaza for the past 37 years. “This is our 47th year begun by my aunt Eva Bennet and then I’ve been...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit. Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility. Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many...
MERIDEN, KS
WIBW

HHHS offers new way to “fix” pet over-population

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has created a new way for the community to help “fix” Topeka’s pet over-population. The shelter said they take in around 6,000 animals a year with many of them being unplanned litters and unsterilized pets. This year, they opened the HHHS Community Clinic offering reduced spay and neuter costs, but said they need help to keep those costs low.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Coffey County kids celebrate local rodeo star

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Waverly Elementary and High Schools are celebrating local rodeo star Jess Pope. Pope calls Waverly home. He’s competing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Students wore special shirts Friday featuring the number 14, Pope’s competition number.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Zoo Lights parade welcomes reindeer to Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo welcomed its premier Zoo Lights hosts Thursday night. Yeti the Reindeer led the parade tonight celebrating his and the other reindeer’s arrival, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Thanks to a sponsorship from Capitol Federal, Yeti, Cindy Lou, and Zuzu Bailey will be present at Zoo Lights every night through the end of the season.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Bible Church opens annual light show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Bible Church lit up the night in central Topeka. Their annual Christmas Light Show is back. It opened its three-night run Friday, Dec. 9. The show is free, with the church calling it its gift to the community. People are invited to see a dazzling light display synchronized to live performances, with the performers visible through the windows of their building. Viewing is all from the comfort of one’s own car.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

International group awards Visit Topeka for Pride events, Dino Days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Topeka will be awarded by an international hospitality sales and marketing group for 2022′s Pride events and Dino Days. Visit Topeka announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it will be honored for its travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International at its annual Adrian Awards Celebration to be held on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Jess Pope takes home gold buckle in NFR

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jess Pope took home the 2022 Gold Buckle in the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday. “All of the people who have helped me all along since I was 7-years-old, that’s what it’s about, that’s who this is for,” Pope said. Pope finished first...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPAC’s executive director set to retire after seven years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The executive director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center, Larry Gawronski, has announced his retirement from the center. Gawronski has served TPAC as their executive director for the last seven years and he will now retire on December 31, 2022. “I have spent my entire career...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy