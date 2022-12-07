Read full article on original website
Linden Depot Museum gears up for the holidays
LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) — With the holiday season in full swing, many of us also think of trains during this time of year. The Linden Depot Museum is gearing up for the holiday season with everything involving trains. The museum boasts an impressive collection of railroad equipment and memorabilia,...
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
School activities continue at Tecumseh, Jeff despite shooting threat
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tecumseh Junior High School dance is still on for Friday night despite a shooting threat earlier in the morning. As we've reported, a 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he posted the threat to Snapchat. Out of an abundance of caution, police...
December 9, 10:40 PM Weather Forecast Update-Fog, Drizzle & Rain....But Turning Colder with Snow Ahead
Areas of fog (some of the visibility less than 0.50 mile) & drizzle tonight will continue through Saturday with a few showers added in as well. Lows of 34-38 tonight will give way to highs of 37-42 Saturday with east winds becoming north at 5-10 mph. Winds go northwest tomorrow...
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
Skateboarders fear for Lafayette's only skatepark amid Faith expansion
Skateboarders fear a school expansion project could spell the end for the city's only skate park. But Faith Christian School officials tell News 18 they're committed to investing in a new facility for skaters to call home. Skateboarders fear for Lafayette's only skatepark amid Faith expansion. Skateboarders fear a school...
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Meijer donates $5,000 to 'Shop with the Mayor' program
The Lafayette Meijer is making a donation for this year's upcoming Shop with the Mayor program.
Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death
A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County.
This private investigator cracked the case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister
The biggest case in Virgil Vandagriff's long career as a police detective and private investigator began when two families hired him to find their missing loved ones in the mid-1990s.
U.S. 52 ramp to temporarily close on I-65 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The U.S. 52 ramp to I-65 South will be temporarily shut down next week. INDOT says it will be closing the entrance ramp in Boone County on Wednesday, December 14 for shoulder work. The detour route for the closure follows U.S. 52 to State...
Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He […]
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
Miami County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment recipient
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF), is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Miami County – Kayla Bell of Maconaquah High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department With cases on the rise, experts are worried of a […]
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
Purdue Airport renovation hopes to attract large companies
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The proposed Purdue Airport renovation is predicted to be a large economic driver in Tippecanoe County and beyond. The roughly $35 million project is projected to attract more large companies like Arconic, GE and the new Skywater chip facility. The new, larger airport would...
Decades later, remains of two Baumeister victims returned to their families
WESTFIELD, Ind. — “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.” That’s Jeff Jellison, who is both the Chief Deputy Hamilton County Coroner and the Coroner-Elect. He said a single phone call months ago prompted a review of the notorious case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister. “A family member had called me and they were convinced that […]
