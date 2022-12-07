ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Linden Depot Museum gears up for the holidays

LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) — With the holiday season in full swing, many of us also think of trains during this time of year. The Linden Depot Museum is gearing up for the holiday season with everything involving trains. The museum boasts an impressive collection of railroad equipment and memorabilia,...
LINDEN, IN
WLFI.com

Skateboarders fear for Lafayette's only skatepark amid Faith expansion

Skateboarders fear a school expansion project could spell the end for the city's only skate park. But Faith Christian School officials tell News 18 they're committed to investing in a new facility for skaters to call home.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Meijer donates $5,000 to 'Shop with the Mayor' program

The Lafayette Meijer is making a donation for this year's upcoming Shop with the Mayor program.
WLFI.com

U.S. 52 ramp to temporarily close on I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The U.S. 52 ramp to I-65 South will be temporarily shut down next week. INDOT says it will be closing the entrance ramp in Boone County on Wednesday, December 14 for shoulder work. The detour route for the closure follows U.S. 52 to State...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Miami County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment recipient

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF), is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Miami County – Kayla Bell of Maconaquah High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue Airport renovation hopes to attract large companies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The proposed Purdue Airport renovation is predicted to be a large economic driver in Tippecanoe County and beyond. The roughly $35 million project is projected to attract more large companies like Arconic, GE and the new Skywater chip facility. The new, larger airport would...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

