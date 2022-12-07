Texas LB Jaylan Ford named Dave Campbell's defensive player of the year

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford continues to pick up accolades for his great season.

The Junior was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football defensive player of the year, an award given to the most impactful defensive player out of all 12 FBS programs in the state of Texas.

No defender in Texas made a bigger impact on games than Ford. He was second in the state with 109 tackles and tied for first in the state with four interceptions despite playing linebacker. He was tied for second on the team with 10 tackles for loss. The junior from Frisco also recorded two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Ford did it all for a Texas team that relied on its defense during an eight-win season. The unit only allowed 21.17 points per game.

Ford also took home first-team All-Big 12 honors after the season’s conclusion. In addition, he served as a catalyst in Texas’ bounced-back campaign on the defensive side of the ball.

