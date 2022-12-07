Read full article on original website
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Sends Pat Sajak To The Ground Over Her Play Strategy
Since its 1975 premiere, Wheel of Fortune has had dozens upon dozens of clues and contestants, leading to some interesting scenes of participants trying to solve the latest puzzle. Recently, a contestant had current host Pat Sajak so indignant, he had to sit on the ground in dismay. Sajak has...
Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on Wheel of Fortune
"We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters," Vanna White exclusively tells PEOPLE Vanna White is nowhere near ready to say goodbye to Wheel of Fortune. The TV personality has built a lasting legacy on the long-running game show, which premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford as co-hosts. White — who is coming up on her 40th anniversary with the series — has co-hosted the show with Pat Sajak for the last several decades. They've gone on to become a...
Vanna White Admits She Doesn’t ‘Love’ All of Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Outfits
It’s hard to believe that Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White has worn so many different outfits over the years on the game show. But the show, which she co-hosts along with Pat Sajak, continues to roll along these days. In a recent interview, White said that she does not really “love” all of the outfits that she’s put on for the show. Would you believe that she’s had on 7,800 outfits in 40 years of work on there?
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Speaks on the 'End' of the Iconic Game Show
The end of Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune may be coming soon, but White does not want to think about it. Wheel of Fortune started its 40th season in September and White has been working on the game show since 1982. White even stood in for Pat Sajak as host in late 2019 while he was undergoing emergency surgery.
tvinsider.com
Vanna White Talks Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ With Pat Sajak
Speaking to People ahead of her Lion Brand Yarn event at Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts, White opened up about her time on the show and the idea of handing over the reins to someone else. “I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he...
