ADE announces coding program for middle school students, teachers

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education Office of Computer Science announced a new coding program on Dec. 7 for middle school students and teachers across the state.

According to a press release from Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office, “Read, Code, Create” was developed with CSforAR, R.I.S.E. Arkansas, AR STEM, and G.U.I.D.E for Life.

The release says each 6th-grade building is sending a teacher to the provided training and will receive a classroom set of “My Life As a Coder.”

Teachers attending the training will also receive hands-on experiences in content integration through reading, coding, and creating.

The release says teachers will have access to check out a classroom set of coding devices.

Many kids are struggling. Is special education the answer?

“Our office is thrilled to bring this program to the state. This unique opportunity allows students to enjoy reading while also learning about computer science,” Kelly Griffin, Director of ADE Office of Computer Science, said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside R.I.S.E., G.U.I.D.E for Life, and AR STEM. It is our hope that this integration of literacy, engineering, and computer science will inspire Arkansas teachers to continue embracing computer science in all subject areas.”

The release says “Read, Code, Create” aims to expose students to STEM while boosting literacy and critical-thinking skills.

“I applaud our Office of Computer Science for this initiative that will increase the opportunity for our younger students to learn about coding and the opportunities in life that coding brings,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “This has been one of the most successful education initiatives that has brought national attention to Arkansas, and the integration of computer science with all of our students’ studies will increase learning opportunities in reading and the STEM subjects.”

