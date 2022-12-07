ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama A.G. keynote speaker at law enforcement symposium in Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama’s most powerful law officer took part in the 14th annual Wiregrass Law Enforcement Conference in Ozark. Although State Attorney General Steve Marshall is prohibited by gag order to discuss the Coley McCraney case, WDHN found the attorney general’s office often assists local judicial circuits with.
OZARK, AL
Wiregrass groups discuss rise in opioid overdoses

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The state of Alabama is seeing a higher-than-average amount of opioid overdoses this year. That’s according to a recent poll released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. There are about 55 non-fatal opioid overdoses nationwide per every 100,000 people. Houston County and Coffee...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
I10 bust leads to gun and drug arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Louisiana man is behind bars in Jackson County after a traffic stop revealed illegal drugs and a stolen gun, per the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, December 7, around 8:50 a.m. the FHP Criminal Investigation Unit performed a traffic stop on a Lincoln Town Car on Interstate 10 around the 135-mile marker westbound.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Local DCS secretary recognized with statewide award

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The secretary for Highlands Elementary School was awarded Secretary of the Year by The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. Crystal Shelley, the winner of the 2022 Secretary of the Year for District 2 in the state of Alabama, has served Dothan City Schools for over 20 years.
DOTHAN, AL
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate’s escape

HOUSTON (AP) — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
CENTERVILLE, TX
Millenials the most ‘criticized’ generation in Alabama, study shows

(WHNT) — It’s no secret that generation gaps have the ability to create a lot of frustration, finger-pointing and of course – friendly name-calling. “OK Boomer,” now let’s talk about where each generation is criticized the most across the country (and you might be surprised to see which one wasn’t the most criticized anywhere in the nation).
ALABAMA STATE

