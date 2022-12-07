Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing FiguresToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Related
Yardbarker
New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22
After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
Yardbarker
What is the best win-win trade in recent NHL history?
With another historic night from Tage Thompson, it’s made the Ryan O’Reilly trade look a lot better for the Buffalo Sabres than it once did. The St. Louis Blues got a Conn Smythe winner on route to their franchise’s first Stanley Cup, and the Sabres got a superstar level player in Thompson, so it’s a trade that both sides are probably happy with.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, York, Gauthier & Atkinson
The Philadelphia Flyers finished their five-game homestand with a 2-3-0 record. Head coach John Tortorella is ready to get back on the road with the team for a four-game trip that will last until next weekend. “We need to get out of here…Going on the road and this type of...
Thomas and Spieth trash talk Tiger and Rory after win in ‘The Match’
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth cruised to a victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest installment of The Match on Saturday night outside Tampa, Fla. Thomas and Spieth rolled to a 3-and-2 win in 10 holes under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. Thomas and Spieth combined for seven birdies compared to just one for Woods and McIlroy. “Hey Tiger and Rory … WHAT HAPPENED?” Thomas and Spieth spoofed on Twitter afterward. “How do you lose to us two? It’s all right, everybody does.” The event raised millions of dollars for relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “[W]e were able to do something under the lights that never before happened in our sport, to be able to grow it in a different way,” Woods said on the TNT broadcast afterward. It was Tiger’s third appearance in The Match, while the other three made their debut in the made-for-TV event.
Jayhawk Player Ratings to the Theme of Sports Rivalries
Kansas destroyed Missouri in the latest installment of the Border Showdown.
NHL
Devils Host Islanders In Home Debut of Reverse Retro Jersey | PREVIEW
The first 9000 fans at the game will receive commemorative dual bobbleheads of Nico Hischier and Chico Resch presented Pepsi!. The Devils host the New York Islanders Friday night at Prudential Center. The game will be the first time this season New Jersey wears its 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys in...
Why Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin wants to ‘forget’ last season’s heroics
DENVER — Igor Shesterkin wants to forget about last season. Winning the Vezina Trophy, finishing in the top three for the Hart Trophy and backstopping the New York Rangers to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final is in the rearview mirror. It’s a new season, and one that hasn’t gone the way the Russian netminder has wanted it to. What happened in the past isn’t going to have any effect on the future. Only Shesterkin and the rest of the Rangers can dictate that. The historic season Shesterkin pieced together in 2021-22 was always going to be a daunting expectation to live...
Jonny Brodzinski providing boost to Rangers’ fourth line
DENVER — The Rangers waived Ryan Carpenter on Thursday likely because management has liked what it has seen from Jonny Brodzinski — and to get back down to 22 players on the roster. Bringing a faster and more impactful game overall, Brodzinski fit in well on the fourth line between Sammy Blais and Julien Gauthier in the previous two contests. Brodzinski had played in 17 of 20 games for the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, after starting the season there out of training camp. “Just playing solid hockey, just like he did last year when we called him up,” Rangers...
Yardbarker
Avs look to stop losing streak against Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche have gone from Stanley Cup champs to a team fighting to stay in the playoff hunt just 24 games into a title defense. Colorado didn't have an exodus of talent, just a rash of injuries that turned it into an AHL-heavy roster. With 10 significant players out, the Avalanche were blanked 4-0 by Boston on Wednesday night, their third straight loss.
Comments / 0