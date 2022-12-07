ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSLS

Cloudy and chilly conditions persist through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a long time since we’ve enjoyed much sunshine in Southwest and Central Virginia!. If you’re looking for some bright skies, you’ll have to travel elsewhere this weekend as we expect overcast skies to be the rule. The reason for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December

While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia

Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

VDOT gets an early start in preparing for winter weather

NORFOLK, Va. — It's a scene that's hard to forget: thousands of drivers were stranded on I-95 for hours during a snowstorm earlier this year. Workers with the Virginia Department of Transportation said they're doing what they can to prevent something similar from happening again. VDOT said that in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
beckersdental.com

Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia

Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
VINTON, VA

