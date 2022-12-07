ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrishell Stause Slams People’s Choice Awards For Not Letting Her Bring Partner G Flip

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Tuesday night brought fashion, fun, and some drama! Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, 41, took to Twitter in the early hours of Dec. 7, and fired off about the People’s Choice Awards, as they “didn’t allow” her to bring her partner, G Flip, 28. “I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards,” the star realtor began. ” I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu.”

She also followed up her first tweet with a few others, one even claimed that other cast members of the hit Netflix show had a plus one. “EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu,” the Under Construction author wrote. Chrishell also claimed that she was not aware of who was invited until her arrival, which seemingly irritated her further. “I didn’t know till I got there that everyone was invited. So wtf was the issue?!,” she added.

In her next post, the businesswoman added that her partner was not in town, but that she was still fighting to get them in prior. “G isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway but we only realized that recently. Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh,” Chrishell’s fourth tweet on the matter read. And, finally, in her fifth tweet about the issue, the 41-year-old tagged the PCAs. “If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..??”, she went on. “If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…” The TV personality also added the iconic Cardi B meme, of the rapper shouting, “What was the reason?!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrMcj_0jaxj84D00
Chrishell Stause on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

By the end of Chrishell’s Twitter venting session, she admitted she had “one too many tequilas,” which led her to post about G Flip’s absence. “I get it- there are WAY bigger issues. But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf,” she concluded. However, before things took a sour turn online, the blonde beauty hit the purple carpet at the PCAs solo, and looked stunning in a sequined sheer gown.

Chrishell rocked the turtleneck dress with a nude one piece underneath, and silver pumps. The All My Children alum opted to wear her tresses in an elegant updo, which also let her bangs frame her face perfectly. She accessorized the ensemble with a gold clutch purse and a manicure that consisted of white nail polish. And despite the tweets, Chrishell looked to be in good spirits at the event, as she posted a clip of her dancing with some of her costars to her Instagram Story. Some of the other ladies seen grooving with Chrishell included her costars Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cwe9a_0jaxj84D00
Chrishell Stause & G Flip went public with their romance in May. (Christopher Polk/Shutterstock)

G Flip and Chrishell went public with their romance back in May of this year, and have been spotted parading their love across social media for months. They even took to Instagram to show off their Halloween costumes, which featured each of them dressing up as each other for the holiday. Prior to G Flip, Chrishell was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, 45, from 2017 until their 2021 divorce.

