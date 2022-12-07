Read full article on original website
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Embedded Finance Platform Bond Launches Digital Wallet With Flow
Residential real estate company Flow is partnering with Bond to launch a digital wallet tool. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release, embedded finance platform Bond said the team up was a way to give Flow’s residents an innovative way to manage their finances. “Our partnership with Bond enables...
Invisible Payment Solutions Reap Personalized Loyalty Results
A tailored payment experience can make all the difference in today’s challenging macroeconomic environment. PYMNTS recently sat down with Sanjay Gupta, EVP of ACI Worldwide’s Biller Segment, to talk about user experience, digital transformation and how strong relationships can lead to better cash flow, particularly during challenging times.
Canadian FinTech Everyday People to Buy General Credit Services
Everyday People Financial is acquiring General Credit Services. The Canada-based FinTech and consumer financing company said in a Friday (Dec. 9) press release that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with the shareholders of General Credit Services, which provides accounts receivable (AR) management services, and General Credit. Everyday...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
TreviPay Buys Apruve
TreviPay is acquiring Apruve to expand its reach into new industry verticals and geographic markets. The provider of B2B payments and invoicing solutions has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apruve, a payment platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The acquisition will add Apruve’s suite...
65% of UAE Consumers Use Smartphones to Improve Shopping Experience
Most UAE consumers have their smartphones handy when shopping online or in-store. That finding comes from the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index report, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, which relied on data from 2,015 consumer responses and 500 merchant interviews conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read the report:...
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
C-Stores Boost Pickup Food Orders Amid Rise in Low-Income Demand
Low-income consumers are turning to convenience stores for cheap and easy meals. This, as Casey’s General Stores, the nation’s third-largest convenience retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain, said the behavioral shifts of its lower-income customers is driving growth. “[One] thing we’re seeing with lower income consumers is this, which...
Google Pay Named Payment Institution in Brazil
Google Pay has reportedly won permission to operate as a payment institution in Brazil. The move helps the company expand its footprint in Latin America’s largest economy at the of a year that has seen Google pledge $1.2 billion to invest in the region’s digital transformation. According to...
‘Digital Nomads’ Demand Speedy Cross-Border Payments
While COVID expanded remote work, fast global payments made the digital nomad lifestyle possible. At a time when headlines are filled with layoff announcements, including among the once-hot tech companies in Silicon Valley, the appetite for alternative working arrangements has never been stronger. As GoLance CEO Michael Brooks, Papaya Global...
SMB Insurance Platform LuckyTruck to Launch Credit Card for Trucking
LuckyTruck is launching a credit card built for small trucking companies and their fleet managers. This will be the first credit card offered by the firm, which is an insurance and FinTech platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in trucking, LuckyTruck said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Costco’s Record Black Friday Not Enough to Stem eCommerce Slump
Costco’s strong membership and renewals were not enough to offset a slump in digital sales. According to Costco CFO Richard Galanti, while the retailer’s 847 stores in the U.S., Canada and a dozen other countries delivered an 8% increase in its fiscal first quarter sales, a nearly 4% drop in its online business was the brand’s conspicuous laggard.
cryptopotato.com
Strike Brings Lightning-Based Remittance Payments to Africa
Americans will be able to remit value directly into African bank accounts using Strike and Bitcoin. Bitcoin payments platform Strike has now expanded to Africa, enabling instant and low-cost remittances to the continent by leveraging its new “Send Globally” feature. The tool, available to all American Strike users,...
Grocers Get Creative to Meet Consumers’ Demand for Cheap Food
This week in grocery, consumers seek discount food options, and Instacart ships Christmas trees. Canadian discount retailer Dollarama, which has more than 1,400 locations across the country, has benefited from consumers’ search for less expensive groceries amid rising prices and ongoing economic challenges. “We continue to see sustained demand...
Amex Invests in Hotel Software Firm Selfbook
Hotel payment software platform Selfbook has landed a strategic investment from Amex Ventures. “The American Express brand is synonymous with global travel and payment security, and we are thrilled to have Amex Ventures be part of our investor base,” Khalid Meniri, Selfbook’s co-founder and CEO, said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 8).
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
