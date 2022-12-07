Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Image Credit: MEGA

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape,” they continued. “We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.” HollywoodLife reached out to Toni’s representative but did not get an immediate response.

Toni and Dave welcomed their first child, a girl named Sage Florence Galafassi, in 2008. Toni gave birth to a baby boy, Arlo Robert Galafassi, in 2011. The family spent most of their time in the United States, but relocated to Australia in 2019.

Before they grew their family, Toni — who is also a musician — and Dave formed a band called Toni Collette & The Finish. They released an album called Beautiful Awkward Pictures in 2006. They have not released music since 2007.

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi were married for 19 years (Photo: MEGA)

Toni and Dave met in 2002 when she went to see his band, Gelbison, with a friend. They briefly spoke after the show and then hit it off at a house party a few days later. “He was the first person I saw when I walked in the door. He kissed me on the cheek and I just kind of melted. I planned to stay for 10 minutes … I was there for 12 hours,” she gushed to The Syndey Morning Herald in 2018. “It was a good day.”

She also opened up about monogamy and the ebbing and flowing of life and marriage while discussing her Netflix show Wanderlust. “Everybody goes through the same stuff. When people get married, they’re very idealistic, but it’s hard to know how people are going to grow and change. And if you don’t make an effort to [do that] together, you don’t know what’ll happen,” she noted. The miniseries follows a woman’s internal debate on whether monogamy is worth it after she’s tempted by a beautiful stranger.

One year later in 2019, she called Dave “such a good person”, “patient”, and an “amazing” father while speaking to Now to Love. “He’s so loving, caring and supportive,” she continued. “He puts everybody else first. I’m the luckiest woman, I really am.”

As for the photos of Dave and the mystery blonde, not much is known about the romance. All that is known is that the pair looked elated to be together and kissed, held hands, and snuggled up in the water and on the white sands of Sydney’s Manly Beach.