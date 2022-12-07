ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuoV0_0jaxj1t800
Image Credit: MEGA

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape,” they continued. “We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.” HollywoodLife reached out to Toni’s representative but did not get an immediate response.

Toni and Dave welcomed their first child, a girl named Sage Florence Galafassi, in 2008. Toni gave birth to a baby boy, Arlo Robert Galafassi, in 2011. The family spent most of their time in the United States, but relocated to Australia in 2019.

Before they grew their family, Toni — who is also a musician — and Dave formed a band called Toni Collette & The Finish. They released an album called Beautiful Awkward Pictures in 2006. They have not released music since 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5R6L_0jaxj1t800
Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi were married for 19 years (Photo: MEGA)

Toni and Dave met in 2002 when she went to see his band, Gelbison, with a friend. They briefly spoke after the show and then hit it off at a house party a few days later. “He was the first person I saw when I walked in the door. He kissed me on the cheek and I just kind of melted. I planned to stay for 10 minutes … I was there for 12 hours,” she gushed to The Syndey Morning Herald in 2018. “It was a good day.”

She also opened up about monogamy and the ebbing and flowing of life and marriage while discussing her Netflix show Wanderlust. “Everybody goes through the same stuff. When people get married, they’re very idealistic, but it’s hard to know how people are going to grow and change. And if you don’t make an effort to [do that] together, you don’t know what’ll happen,” she noted. The miniseries follows a woman’s internal debate on whether monogamy is worth it after she’s tempted by a beautiful stranger.

One year later in 2019, she called Dave “such a good person”, “patient”, and an “amazing” father while speaking to Now to Love. “He’s so loving, caring and supportive,” she continued. “He puts everybody else first. I’m the luckiest woman, I really am.”

As for the photos of Dave and the mystery blonde, not much is known about the romance. All that is known is that the pair looked elated to be together and kissed, held hands, and snuggled up in the water and on the white sands of Sydney’s Manly Beach.

Comments / 67

Pamela Humphrey
3d ago

why is it necessary for another woman or man to go with a married person when there are so many single people out there

Reply(1)
17
DaninMichigan
3d ago

maybe she should have been more affectionate towards him.

Reply(6)
1
packer harrop
3d ago

who is next to go and get divorced. very sad when you do this. enough said

Reply
5
Related
SheKnows

Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
HollywoodLife

‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Raven & SK Split Amid Cheating Speculation

Love Is Blind just lost another couple. Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada have gone their separate ways, according to Raven herself. “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Raven, 29, wrote via Instagram stories for her 719K followers on Sunday, November 20. “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.” The Pilate’s instructor’s statement was also posted to SK’s Instagram. The duo got engaged during season 3 of the Netflix favorite but ultimately broke up at the altar, then reconciled.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
OK! Magazine

'Heartbroken' Fans React To 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries: 'He's The Husband Charles Could Never Be To Diana'

Millions of fans and critics alike have already tuned into the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was finally released on Thursday, December 8. While many viewers found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story fascinating, others claimed their mouths spewed words full of lies. The first episode of the bombshell special took viewers back in time to the Duke of Sussex's childhood, as he opened up about the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed at the age of 36.MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED FOR HYPOCRITICALLY PREACHING FORGIVENESS WHILE HOLDING GRUDGE AGAINST HER FATHER"If you watch the...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
271K+
Followers
24K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy