Brian Manuel
3d ago

Cortez?.....Ethics?....None!!!! ....Those tickets for that event are around 30k a pop. Really disappointed in voters in New York for putting her back in office.

Russell Bickford
3d ago

why has it taken from June until now before this came to light from the committee? trying to avoid bringing it up before the November elections?

Capt. R
3d ago

AOC is a Sorry excuse for a Congresswoman.......Her progressive leftist Socialist policies have done NOTHING Meaningful to help American Citizens........

Related
Washington Examiner

AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed

The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation

In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.

