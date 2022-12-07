Newly released body camera footage shows the moment Henderson police officers opened fire on a 19-year-old accused of pointing a rifle at them in October.

Mark Ellsworth, 19, is accused of setting his parents' house on fire and pointing a gun at police , during what his mother called a mental health breakdown.

Amy Ellsworth, the teen's mom, spoke to KTNV following the incident, revealing that her son is "a good person... that had a mental breakdown." Though mother did reveal that she was the one to call 911 after she witnessed her son chop up his own bed with an axe. She says she called 911 to warn police that her son would 'attempt to fight [officers] until they shoot him.'

According to an arrest report , three Henderson police officers were "attempting to make contact with Mark over the rear wall" of the home when Ellsworth exited "with a long rifle in his hands and pointed it in the direction" of the officers. Two of the officers fired their weapons in Ellsworth's direction, and he went back inside the house, police stated.

The footage from HPD shows Ellsworth leaving his garage shirtless and with his hands up before following officers' commands to get on the ground. Police say nobody was injured during the exchange of fire.

Body camera footage shows Henderson police confronting armed teen

Police say they are still reviewing the incident, but Ellsworth is facing several charges, including arson and assault.

He is due back in court on Monday.