ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Body camera footage shows Henderson police confronting armed teen

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jclBF_0jaxivtq00

Newly released body camera footage shows the moment Henderson police officers opened fire on a 19-year-old accused of pointing a rifle at them in October.

Mark Ellsworth, 19, is accused of setting his parents' house on fire and pointing a gun at police , during what his mother called a mental health breakdown.

Amy Ellsworth, the teen's mom, spoke to KTNV following the incident, revealing that her son is "a good person... that had a mental breakdown." Though mother did reveal that she was the one to call 911 after she witnessed her son chop up his own bed with an axe. She says she called 911 to warn police that her son would 'attempt to fight [officers] until they shoot him.'

According to an arrest report , three Henderson police officers were "attempting to make contact with Mark over the rear wall" of the home when Ellsworth exited "with a long rifle in his hands and pointed it in the direction" of the officers. Two of the officers fired their weapons in Ellsworth's direction, and he went back inside the house, police stated.

The footage from HPD shows Ellsworth leaving his garage shirtless and with his hands up before following officers' commands to get on the ground. Police say nobody was injured during the exchange of fire.

Body camera footage shows Henderson police confronting armed teen

Police say they are still reviewing the incident, but Ellsworth is facing several charges, including arson and assault.

He is due back in court on Monday.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self-defense, police say

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police say a woman shot and killed a suspected carjacker in self-defense last month and another suspect is still on the run. According to local reports, on Nov. 19, two women were sitting in a parked car waiting to go into a friend's party before three suspects pulled up in a separate vehicle and blocked their car in.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun

A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
kjzz.com

Suspect of large Utah fuel theft scheme in custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas is facing three second degree...
KANE COUNTY, UT
actionnews5.com

Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A suspected carjacker in Las Vegas is dead after police say the woman he was attempting to carjack shot and killed him with his own gun. North Las Vegas Police said the woman, who was not identified, told them she went to pick up a friend on the way to a Thanksgiving event on Nov. 19. When the two arrived at the party, they decided to wait in the car due to being early.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-dead-in-northeast-las-vegas-valley-shooting/. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-dead-in-northeast-las-vegas-valley-shooting/. Burn victims, caregivers throughout Las Vegas valley …. The UMC Burn Care Center held its annual celebration reuniting child burn survivors with the caregivers who helped them. Only on 8: Family speaks out after man stabbed,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas family grieves for teen a year after he’s gunned down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mother is searching for closure this holiday season more than a year after her teenage son was gunned down in Oakland. Tyrique Watley moved to Oakland in 2021 after he graduated from Canyon Springs High School where he played football. The pandemic shortened...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police arrest 18 in undercover internet sting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An undercover operation conducted by Metro police and various other organizations resulted in 18 arrests, police said. On Dec. 1 and 2, 18 men were arrested after undercover agents posed as juveniles online. According to police, all 18 were booked in the Clark County Detention Center....
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy