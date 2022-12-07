ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
New York Post

I gave birth to ‘hidden triplets’ after shocking late-term discovery

When Genna Knox became pregnant in 2019, she was thrilled to be giving her son, Liam, a sibling. Knox was shocked to learn she was actually expecting triplets — at seven months along. This was not the first surprise of the California teacher’s pregnancy. At her 20-week scan, the woman performing the ultrasound asked Knox if she was having twins. “She’s like, ‘Wait, you’re having twins?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not,'” Knox, 42, told Today Parents, recalling what the technician told her. “Then I looked up, and I could see clear as day that there were two babies,” she continued. Knox said she had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Grandson flies in for Thanksgiving to surprise grandmother who was having a tough week

Growing older is a wonderful yet lonely experience for many. One has to tackle many health difficulties on top of the fact that your children and grandchildren have already moved out. This grandma was having a terrible time after she had to take the difficult decision of putting her husband into hospice care. However, she got a beautiful surprise from her grandson that absolutely made her day.
ARIZONA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Husband and wife mistaken for father and daughter as he's so 'bald and tall' and she's 'baby faced'

A couple is often mistaken for father and daughter because the husband is bald and tall, and the wife has a baby face. Carolyn, a 30-year-old, and Drew Fultz, a 33-year-old, are often mistaken for father and daughter despite only having a three-year gap. She thinks it's because she is baby-faced and her husband’s bald. She also credits the mix-up to their large height difference - she is 5ft 4 whereas he is 6ft 6.
Upworthy

Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?

Jenna Van Gelderen grew up in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her older brother, Will. The 25-year-old has high-functioning autism and according to her parents, Leon and Roseanne, she is too trusting of strangers and a bit naive. Jenna is also vulnerable to manipulation. Despite her struggles, she graduated from college with a certificate in office administration in 2016.
ATLANTA, GA
Upworthy

Mom shares hilarious story about son's failed potty training and the comments are a laugh riot

Being a parent is a full-time job. From feeding and entertaining the little ones to teaching them how to stay clean, parenting requires one to wear many hats and comes with a lifetime supply of hilarious stories. Amanda Kitz, a mom on Tiktok, recently had one such funny tale to share about how her son's potty training was going. In a video that's been viewed over 3.2 million times since being uploaded to the platform, Kitz revealed how she had been trying to potty train her son Austin while he preferred to do his business everywhere but in the toilet.
toofab.com

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Remark About Female-Led Action Movies After Backlash

Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight on a comment she made about female-led action movies following backlash. At one point during the actress' conversation with Viola Davis for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence, 32, said, "I remember when I was doing 'Hunger Games,' nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work -- [because] we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead."
kidsactivitiesblog.com

This Mom Freaks OUT when She Hears, “Surprise, it’s TWINS!” [Video]

When Aunt Kelly decided to come to the gender-reveal ultrasound, Jill already knew it was going to be a fun time. Kelly was so excited that her sister was pregnant already that even walking in the room she was glowing. But wait until you see what happens when the technician...

Comments / 0

Community Policy