WIBW
KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause. Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza partners with Capper Foundation for shopping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families with the Capper Foundation have been invited to Fairlawn Plaza each Christmas season for the past 47 years. Randy Austin is owner of Fairlawn Plaza for the past 37 years. “This is our 47th year begun by my aunt Eva Bennet and then I’ve been...
WIBW
Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss contestants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for both Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas contestants. Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Inc., says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it has opened nominations for women of achievement who are wheelchair-mobile to compete in the 18th annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas pageant. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program.
WIBW
HHHS offers new way to “fix” pet over-population
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has created a new way for the community to help “fix” Topeka’s pet over-population. The shelter said they take in around 6,000 animals a year with many of them being unplanned litters and unsterilized pets. This year, they opened the HHHS Community Clinic offering reduced spay and neuter costs, but said they need help to keep those costs low.
WIBW
Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit. Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility. Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) hosted their annual holiday children’s shopping spree at Garfield Community Center Saturday. Vendors sold holiday treats, novelties, decorations, games and more, all for $10 or less per product. Ja’Mon Carter-Williams of SCP+R said that the low price was good...
WIBW
Topeka Bible Church opens annual light show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Bible Church lit up the night in central Topeka. Their annual Christmas Light Show is back. It opened its three-night run Friday, Dec. 9. The show is free, with the church calling it its gift to the community. People are invited to see a dazzling light display synchronized to live performances, with the performers visible through the windows of their building. Viewing is all from the comfort of one’s own car.
WIBW
Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
WIBW
Topeka public schools holds annual EL Family Winter Party
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka public schools held it’s annual English Learners Family Winter Party Thursday evening at the Quinton Heights Welcome Center. It’s a night dedicated to the English-learning families in the district, filled with food and raffle prizes. More importantly, it’s a way for the school district to show them the resources available to them.
WIBW
Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night. Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched. Other attendees bundled up in...
WIBW
City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
WIBW
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping more pets find homes for the holiday. Chef joined Grace Clinton from HHHS for a Friday visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Chef is a mix of 14 different breeds - but 100% loveable companion!. Helping Hands has its the...
WIBW
Coffey County kids celebrate local rodeo star
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Waverly Elementary and High Schools are celebrating local rodeo star Jess Pope. Pope calls Waverly home. He’s competing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Students wore special shirts Friday featuring the number 14, Pope’s competition number.
WIBW
Jess Pope takes home gold buckle in NFR
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jess Pope took home the 2022 Gold Buckle in the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday. “All of the people who have helped me all along since I was 7-years-old, that’s what it’s about, that’s who this is for,” Pope said. Pope finished first...
WIBW
Zoo Lights parade welcomes reindeer to Topeka Zoo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo welcomed its premier Zoo Lights hosts Thursday night. Yeti the Reindeer led the parade tonight celebrating his and the other reindeer’s arrival, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Thanks to a sponsorship from Capitol Federal, Yeti, Cindy Lou, and Zuzu Bailey will be present at Zoo Lights every night through the end of the season.
KVOE
Emporia city logo has slight adjustment
Emporia’s brand-new — and controversial — city logo has seen a minor adjustment. The original logos unveiled Monday had a gold star near the top of the stylized E to represent veterans and Emporia’s status as the founding city of Veterans Day. After social media concerns from local veterans about the meaning of gold stars in the military — notably the Gold Star Mothers group for moms of soldiers killed in action — the city changed the star to a blue color.
WIBW
Carl Carlson explores whether to climb the Roth Conversion Ladder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In between buying gifts and party planning, you might add “retirement fund checkup” to your holiday season to-do list. Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to sort out the Roth conversion ladder. Carlson explained how people may...
WIBW
TPAC’s executive director set to retire after seven years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The executive director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center, Larry Gawronski, has announced his retirement from the center. Gawronski has served TPAC as their executive director for the last seven years and he will now retire on December 31, 2022. “I have spent my entire career...
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
WIBW
Area fire departments say they can use more volunteers to serve their communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A number of fire departments outside the Topeka area are looking for volunteers to help serve their communities. Both firefighters and emergency medical technicians are needed. Eskridge Fire Chief Jon Taylor told 13 NEWS on Thursday that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find people who are...
